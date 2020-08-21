If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The wildly popular Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Inspection Camera has been among our readers’ favorite smartphone accessories for a very long time, and now is the perfect opportunity for you to see what all the fuss is about.

It’s an awesome wireless camera that lets your smartphone see practically anywhere, and it’s on sale today for within $1 of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you want a big upgrade, you’ll also find an updated version with additional features called the Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope that’s on sale with a deep discount.

Depstech’s WF010 Wireless Borescope Inspection Camera is one of the best-selling smartphone accessories we cover here at BGR Deals, and most people know it as the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside just about anything. The smart design allows you to snake it inside tight spaces and beam a clear picture back to your smartphone, but there are also some attachments you need to know about. In addition to a mirror that lets you see around corners, there’s also a hook and a magnet that help you retrieve lost items like jewelry out of sink pipes or keys out of tight spaces.

Clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you can get one right now for $28.79, which is within $1 of this model’s all-time low price! Tens upon tens of thousands of our readers have bought this model over the years, and we can’t even count how many emails we’ve received from people who love it.

If you want an even better model there’s another deal that ends tomorrow on the Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope, which is a great upgrade. It has a 5-megapixel camera instead of 2 megapixels and you even zoom in using the smartphone app, which is so cool. Also of note, it’s 16.5 feet long as opposed to 11.5 feet, and it’s down to $39.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page.

