The PS5 price, release date, and preorder details are still a mystery, as Sony is taking its time with these key PlayStation 5 announcements.

A leaker who has been making the same claims for several months is back with a new “Twitter storm” that includes plenty of purported details about the upcoming console.

The leaker listed the pricing structure of the PS5 consoles and all its accessories, as well as the expected release date. He offered more information about the games that will be available on launch day and revealed more details about several new PS5 features.

Of all the leakers out there who share details about unreleased products, the one who calls himself IronManPS5 is a consistent source of PS5 and Xbox leaks, although his focus has always been the new PlayStation. We’ve been looking at his leaks for months, and he wasn’t always accurate. Some of the Sony PS5 events he mentioned did happen. Although this being the year of a huge pandemic that kept everyone indoors, it’s a lot easier for companies to prove leakers wrong, given there haven’t been any in-person press conferences since January’s CES 2020 edition. You only have to move your online announcements around to debunk any leaks. That does not mean Iron Man has legit information about the next PlayStation. But he’s very consistent about the PS5 information he’s ready to share. Also, he did say the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6th well before Microsoft confirmed the console would indeed arrive in early November. Separately, a few Xbox controller leaks suggested that November 6th might indeed be the launch date for the Series X.

Iron Man released a ton of PlayStation 5 information via Twitter the other day in what he called his State of Play event. He listed all the games that will be available for the PS5 this year, pricing and release date information, as well as a few tidbits about PS5 features that Sony did not mention.

PS5 Price

The PS5 will cost $499, the leaker said, a price he offered several months ago as well. The PS5 Digital Edition will cost $100 less, or $399. Furthermore, as you’ll see in the Twitter storm below, the leaker offered pricing information for all the PS5 accessories that Sony has already announced.

Sony Cooperation is the manufacturer of a highly anticipated game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment called PlayStation 5. Sony PlayStation 5 releases in North America on November 20, 2020 at an RRP of $499 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/9z0vigTbnR — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch DualSense Wireless Controller in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make DualSense available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of US$69.99, €69.99 and £64.99 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/2kvlfUprNu — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch DualSense Charging Station in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make DualSense available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $29.99, €29.99 and £24.99 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/X7fP7pu1dw — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch a HD Camera for PlayStation 5 in several countries in 2020 and will make the HD camera available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $69.99, €69.99 and £64.99 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Unzg8jwENk — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch a PULSE 3D Wireless Headset for PlayStation 5 in several countries in 2020. The headset will be available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $159, €179 and £129 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/4wBdKmCez6 — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch a Media Remote for PlayStation 5 in several countries in 2020. The Media Remote will be available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $29.99, €29.99 and £24.99 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/8RiXi4oou2 — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch a Vertical Stand for PlayStation 5 in several countries in 2020. The stand will be available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $24.99 USD, €19.99 and £16.99 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/vaDqDOrkBV — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The leaker also revealed that the PlayStation VR for PS5 would be launched in Fall 2021, explaining that it will cost $399. The new VR headset will require new controllers and will deliver a brand new experience for the PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release the next generation PlayStation VR with a wireless headset exclusively for PlayStation 5 in Fall 2021 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399, €399 and £349 along with some PlayStation 5 VR launch titles #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DcG9a7ygZK — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

PS5 Release Date

IronMan has always said the console will launch on November 20th in most markets, right alongside its accessories, and some of the games that Sony and its partners have been working on. The same date is offered in the tweets seen above and below.

Sony Cooperation is the manufacturer of a highly anticipated game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment called PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition releases in North America on November 20, 2020 at an RRP of $399 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/GmQmojCVDF — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The release date for PlayStation 5 and DualSense will pay homage to the first DualShock controller which released on November 20, 1997, twenty three years before the release of PlayStation 5 and DualSense #PS5 pic.twitter.com/wvbVA8khvB — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Japan will get the console a week earlier than everyone else.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Charging Station, HD Camera, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset and the PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand in Japan on November 14, 2020 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/o0wtDFA0Mc — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Preorders will start after the FCC approves the new PlayStation.

Preorders for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not start until they have been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Sony Interactive Entertainment cannot and will not start preorders for PlayStation 5 until the FCC approval has been obtained #PS5 pic.twitter.com/pCSyFjgGS0 — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 21, 2020

PS5 Features

While I advise you to take all this information with a grain of salt, I will say that the leaker does seem to have access to some information. Either that or he is just spending way too much time online putting incredible effort into manufacturing leaks that seem to be legitimate. In what follows, I’ve selected some of his claims that detail unannounced PS5 features, or features that haven’t been clarified so far.

The DualSense speaker will push certain sounds directly from the controller.

The new controllers will include an analog stick, rear triggers and the iconic PlayStation symbol buttons as well as a light sensor, microphone and an internal speaker to allow certain in game sounds to be amplified from the controller rather than a TV or external speakers #PS5 pic.twitter.com/34gUDAKmZI — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Of the 825GB of SSD storage inside the PS5, 175GB is reserved for the system software. You’re left with 650GB for games.

The storage capacity for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is 825GB. It is not 1TB with 175 GB reserved for the system software. 825 GB is written on the retail box. You are getting just over 700 GB user available storage space on the SSD #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IAfLnVO7Lw — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition boxes will include a bunch of accessories and a DualSense controller.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition retail boxes contain 1 PlayStation 5 825GB SSD console, 1 wireless DualSense Wireless Controller, 1 USB-C cable for charging the DualSense Wireless Controller, a 1.5m power cable, and a 2m Premium High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable #PS5 pic.twitter.com/BNATk6hZRI — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The PS5 will feature a “more robust, faster, and secure” web browser.

A more robust, faster and secure internet web browser will be implemented for the PlayStation 5 system at launch #PS5 pic.twitter.com/fVzo5C2brQ — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The operating system is based on FreeBSD 12.

PlayStation 5 system software version 1.01 is the first system software for PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 system software is based on FreeBSD 12 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DZD9W9s7j4 — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

PS5 will need a system update as soon as you take it out of the box.

PlayStation 5 will require a system software update at launch which will begin downloading in the background after the system connects to the internet. The system will also be able to updated via USB with files downloaded from https://t.co/kLJqKggffK #PS5 pic.twitter.com/JN4WD9Z2Yd — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

By connecting PS4 and PS5 with an Ethernet cable, you’ll be able to transfer all your data to the new system.

You will be able to copy your games, saved data, captured videos, screenshots, system settings and other content from a standard PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro to PlayStation 5 using an Ethernet cable as long as you are signed in to the same PSN account on both systems #PS5 pic.twitter.com/RtWqdec0LV — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The new Blu-ray runs at higher speeds, but won’t support audio CDs.

The Blu-ray Disc reader in PlayStation 5 runs at a higher speed than the model featured in PlayStation 4. PlayStation 5 will not play audio CD’s. PlayStation 5 will play DVD’s, Blu-ray Discs and Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs #PS5 pic.twitter.com/SnTJi6WBqj — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

The new game suspension feature will be a lot more efficient.

PlayStation 5 will feature a brand new suspend mode enabling users to suspend gameplay with much lower power consumption (approximately 0.5W) than PlayStation 4. In theory, if a million PlayStation 5 owners used this feature it would save approximately 10,942,000 kWh a year #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Xc51J4qwsK — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 21, 2020

HDMI 2.1 support is a must-have feature to take advantage of the full PS5 set of features.

Although 2160p (4K) screen resolution video standards are supported via HDMI 2.0 output, HDMI 2.1 output is recommended to take full advantage of features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) #PS5 pic.twitter.com/7SXswyaYGP — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

Aside from all this information, Iron Man also posted a treasure trove of information about upcoming games, which you can inspect by visiting his profile and scrolling the tens of updates posted in the past couple of days.

Is any of this true? We’ll soon find out.