By Chris Smith
August 21st, 2020 at 7:31 AM
  • The PS5 price, release date, and preorder details are still a mystery, as Sony is taking its time with these key PlayStation 5 announcements.
  • A leaker who has been making the same claims for several months is back with a new “Twitter storm” that includes plenty of purported details about the upcoming console.
  • The leaker listed the pricing structure of the PS5 consoles and all its accessories, as well as the expected release date. He offered more information about the games that will be available on launch day and revealed more details about several new PS5 features.

Of all the leakers out there who share details about unreleased products, the one who calls himself IronManPS5 is a consistent source of PS5 and Xbox leaks, although his focus has always been the new PlayStation. We’ve been looking at his leaks for months, and he wasn’t always accurate. Some of the Sony PS5 events he mentioned did happen. Although this being the year of a huge pandemic that kept everyone indoors, it’s a lot easier for companies to prove leakers wrong, given there haven’t been any in-person press conferences since January’s CES 2020 edition. You only have to move your online announcements around to debunk any leaks. That does not mean Iron Man has legit information about the next PlayStation. But he’s very consistent about the PS5 information he’s ready to share. Also, he did say the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6th well before Microsoft confirmed the console would indeed arrive in early November. Separately, a few Xbox controller leaks suggested that November 6th might indeed be the launch date for the Series X.

Iron Man released a ton of PlayStation 5 information via Twitter the other day in what he called his State of Play event. He listed all the games that will be available for the PS5 this year, pricing and release date information, as well as a few tidbits about PS5 features that Sony did not mention.

PS5 Price

The PS5 will cost $499, the leaker said, a price he offered several months ago as well. The PS5 Digital Edition will cost $100 less, or $399. Furthermore, as you’ll see in the Twitter storm below, the leaker offered pricing information for all the PS5 accessories that Sony has already announced.

The leaker also revealed that the PlayStation VR for PS5 would be launched in Fall 2021, explaining that it will cost $399. The new VR headset will require new controllers and will deliver a brand new experience for the PS5.

PS5 Release Date

IronMan has always said the console will launch on November 20th in most markets, right alongside its accessories, and some of the games that Sony and its partners have been working on. The same date is offered in the tweets seen above and below.

Japan will get the console a week earlier than everyone else.

Preorders will start after the FCC approves the new PlayStation.

PS5 Features

While I advise you to take all this information with a grain of salt, I will say that the leaker does seem to have access to some information. Either that or he is just spending way too much time online putting incredible effort into manufacturing leaks that seem to be legitimate. In what follows, I’ve selected some of his claims that detail unannounced PS5 features, or features that haven’t been clarified so far.

The DualSense speaker will push certain sounds directly from the controller.

Of the 825GB of SSD storage inside the PS5, 175GB is reserved for the system software. You’re left with 650GB for games.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition boxes will include a bunch of accessories and a DualSense controller.

The PS5 will feature a “more robust, faster, and secure” web browser.

The operating system is based on FreeBSD 12.

PS5 will need a system update as soon as you take it out of the box.

By connecting PS4 and PS5 with an Ethernet cable, you’ll be able to transfer all your data to the new system.

The new Blu-ray runs at higher speeds, but won’t support audio CDs.

The new game suspension feature will be a lot more efficient.

HDMI 2.1 support is a must-have feature to take advantage of the full PS5 set of features.

Aside from all this information, Iron Man also posted a treasure trove of information about upcoming games, which you can inspect by visiting his profile and scrolling the tens of updates posted in the past couple of days.

Is any of this true? We’ll soon find out.

