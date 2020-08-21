If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for face masks on Amazon to help protect you and your family from contracting the novel coronavirus, you’ve come to the right place.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been Amazon’s best-sellers since the pandemic began, and now on sale at a new all-time low price of just $0.39 each.

For higher-risk situations like public transportation or being indoors around people, you’ll find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH in stock at a new lower price, and SupplyAID KN95 face masks are back on Amazon as well right now.



At this point, it goes without saying that the novel coronavirus pandemic will continue to be an issue for a long time to come. COVID-19 infections have exploded in most states around the United States, with only a small handful of places like New York and New Jersey having managed to get things somewhat under control. Needless to say, things are only going to get worse as schools continue to reopen. The multi-billion dollar corporation that is Major League Baseball couldn’t even go one full week without COVID-19 outbreaks — do you really think elementary schools, high schools, and colleges will be able to do any better with absolutely no meaningful guidance from the White House?

Thankfully, there’s also some good news. Unlike the first coronavirus spike back in March and April, people now have plenty of access to the tools they need to help protect themselves from COVID-19. We’re talking about strong hand sanitizers from top brands including Purell hand sanitizer and Suave hand sanitizer, and of course, face masks. And when it comes to the latter, we have a big surprise for our readers on Thursday.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks ever since the pandemic first reached the US. They work well in low-risk situations when combined with strict social distancing, and they’re sold directly by Amazon as opposed to a third-party. What’s more, they’re extremely affordable — with a normal retail price of $29.99 for a box of 50 masks, they cost just $0.60 apiece. That’s already a tremendous value for such an essential tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But today, a special Amazon sale with double discounts slashes the price to a new all-time low. A deep discount drops the price of a 50-pack of Jointown coronavirus face masks to just $19.51, which is a new all-time low by a wide margin. That works out to only $0.39 per mask!

As we noted, those Jointown masks are great for everyday use in low-risk situations. Anytime you’re stuck in close quarters around other people, however, you should definitely use a more effective mask.

Best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA are now available on Amazon as well, and they’re discounted compared to last week’s prices. These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon right now that are FDA-authorized, and testing found that they block up to 99% of small particles like viruses. 5-packs of actual 3M KN95 face masks are also available if you hurry, and SupplyAID KN95 face masks that have been flying off the shelves are in stock once again at an all-time low price of $18 for a 5-pack.

Whether you’re riding public transportation, visiting a doctor’s office, flying on an airplane, or doing anything else that involves being in close quarters with other people, you absolutely need a higher-quality mask like a KN95.

