3M N95 face masks are thought to be the gold standard in protection from the novel coronavirus, but they’re very difficult to find online and prices are gouged when you do find them.

Thankfully, Amazon has another option that’s much less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks with a rare price discount.

These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like the coronavirus.

With schools across the country in the process of reopening, we’re all bracing for yet another massive wave of coronavirus infections. It’s inevitable at this point, but the good news is that it’s really not that difficult to protect yourself so you don’t become one more COVID-19 stat. Wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. Practice social distancing by staying as far away from other people as you can. And wash your hands anytime you touch a surface or object in a public space.

Where hand hygiene is concerned, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles, 6-packs of 6oz Purell bottles, and 12-packs of large 16oz Purell bottles, with that last option offering the lowest price per ounce for Purell on Amazon. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if you want even better value.

On to face masks, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are perfect for low-risk situations and they’re on sale right now for just $0.50 each. You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

N95 face masks are highly sought-after right now, but there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, N95 masks are still in very short supply for healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are severely price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

Amazon is something of a mess when it comes to KN95 face masks because there are tons of options that are completely untested and unproven. With that in mind, we’ve got three great options here that you’ll definitely want to check out.

First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. There are several popular N95 masks from 3M that were found to filter between 95% and 97% in NIOSH’s tests, so these Powecom masks really are a fantastic find.

You’ll easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom only cost $44.99 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $26.19 — that’s just $2.62 per mask! What’s more, this is a true discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one.

Those are definitely our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3 each. SupplyAID masks are just as effective, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

