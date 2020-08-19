By Jacob Siegal
August 19th, 2020 at 11:04 AM
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of September 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix in September include Back to the Future, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Ratched, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Enola Holmes.
  • The Social Network, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, and Train to Busan are all leaving.

We have no idea when Stranger Things will return for its fourth season, but the good news is that you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks for more Millie Bobby Brown, as she will star in a brand new Netflix original film called Enola Holmes later this month. As you might have gleaned from the title, the movie will follow Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, and features Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter alongside Brown.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2020 below:

Streaming September 1st

  • Adrift
  • Anaconda
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Barbershop
  • Barbie Princess Adventure
  • Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Borgen: Season 1-3
  • The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Children of the Sea
  • Coneheads
  • Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Glory
  • Grease
  • La Partita / The Match NETFLIX FILM
  • Magic Mike
  • The Muppets
  • Muppets Most Wanted
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Pineapple Express
  • Possession
  • The Producers (2005)
  • The Promised Neverland: Season 1
  • True: Friendship Day NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Puss in Boots
  • Red Dragon
  • Residue
  • Sex Drive
  • Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
  • The Smurfs
  • Wildlife
  • Zathura

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

Streaming September 7th

  • Midnight Special
  • My Octopus Teacher NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Waiting for “Superman”

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 15th

  • America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
  • Ancient Aliens: Season 3
  • Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
  • Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Izzy’s Koala World NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Michael McIntyre: Showman NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Pawn Stars: Season 2
  • The Rap Game: Season 2
  • The Smurfs 2
  • Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Universe: Season 2

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

Streaming September 21st

  • A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 25th

Streaming September 26th

  • The Good Place: Season 4

Streaming September 27th

  • Bad Teacher
  • Van Helsing: Season 4

Streaming September 28th

  • Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30th

  • American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Wentworth: Season 8

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:

Leaving September 4th

  • Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5th

  • Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8th

  • Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10th

  • The Forgotten

Leaving September 14th

  • Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

  • Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16th

  • The Witch

Leaving September 17th

  • Train to Busan

Leaving September 20th

  • Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21st

  • Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
  • SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22nd

  • 20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26th

  • The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28th

  • Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30th

  • 2012
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Dear John
  • Despicable Me
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Frances Ha
  • House of the Witch
  • Inside Man
  • Insidious
  • Jurassic Park
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Menace II Society
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mud
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Schindler’s List
  • Seabiscuit
  • Sinister
  • Starship Troopers
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The Social Network
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in September. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

