- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of September 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix in September include Back to the Future, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Ratched, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Enola Holmes.
- The Social Network, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, and Train to Busan are all leaving.
We have no idea when Stranger Things will return for its fourth season, but the good news is that you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks for more Millie Bobby Brown, as she will star in a brand new Netflix original film called Enola Holmes later this month. As you might have gleaned from the title, the movie will follow Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, and features Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter alongside Brown.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2020 below:
Streaming September 1st
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Glory
- Grease
- La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Streaming September 2nd
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 3rd
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
- Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 4th
- Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 7th
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Waiting for “Superman”
Streaming September 8th
- StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 9th
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
- Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
- The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 10th
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
- The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
- Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 11th
- The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 15th
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Universe: Season 2
Streaming September 16th
- Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
- MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
- Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 17th
- Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 18th
- American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 22nd
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 23rd
- Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
- Waiting…
Streaming September 24th
- The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Real Steel
Streaming September 25th
- A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 26th
- The Good Place: Season 4
Streaming September 27th
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Season 4
Streaming September 28th
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 29th
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Welcome to Sudden Death
Streaming September 30th
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Wentworth: Season 8
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:
Leaving September 4th
- Christopher Robin
Leaving September 5th
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving September 8th
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving September 10th
- The Forgotten
Leaving September 14th
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving September 15th
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving September 16th
- The Witch
Leaving September 17th
- Train to Busan
Leaving September 20th
- Sarah’s Key
Leaving September 21st
- Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
- SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving September 22nd
- 20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving September 26th
- The Grandmaster
Leaving September 28th
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving September 30th
- 2012
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Knight’s Tale
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Dear John
- Despicable Me
- Donnie Brasco
- Frances Ha
- House of the Witch
- Inside Man
- Insidious
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Menace II Society
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Schindler’s List
- Seabiscuit
- Sinister
- Starship Troopers
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Social Network
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in September. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.