Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of September 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix in September include Back to the Future, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Ratched, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Enola Holmes.

The Social Network, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, and Train to Busan are all leaving.

We have no idea when Stranger Things will return for its fourth season, but the good news is that you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks for more Millie Bobby Brown, as she will star in a brand new Netflix original film called Enola Holmes later this month. As you might have gleaned from the title, the movie will follow Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, and features Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter alongside Brown.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2020 below:

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

Streaming September 7th

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman”

Streaming September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting…

Streaming September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel

Streaming September 25th

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 26th

The Good Place: Season 4

Streaming September 27th

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Streaming September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

Streaming September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:

Leaving September 4th

Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5th

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10th

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14th

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16th

The Witch

Leaving September 17th

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20th

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21st

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22nd

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26th

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28th

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30th

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in September. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.