The hottest deals of the week so far probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows the BGR Deals team. Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Amazon’s best-selling face masks for 50¢ a pop, Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest price per ounce since the start of the pandemic, and popular Suave hand sanitizer in highly sought-after pump bottles. Best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized are also available on Amazon right now at the best price we’ve seen, and they’re the only NIOSH-tested KN95 masks you’ll find on all of Amazon. If those sell out, COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks are both very popular alternatives.

It pretty much goes without saying that coronavirus protection essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, especially while new case numbers continue to skyrocket across the US. But deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people. What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

You’ll definitely want to bookmark this page on Amazon right now: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member.

NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

【The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum】NEQUARE’s LATEST cordless vacuum is a 200W Brushless Motor that provides a powerful noise-free 18Kpa suction in MAX mode. It starts in normal gear when initially turned on, then there is a “MAX” button to press on the top of the main body. Once you activate the MAX button it is more powerful utilizing the maximum 18Kpa suction. It’s easy to suck up dust, hairs, and crumbs, and also great on any surface; hardwood floors, carpet, walls, curtains,

【Lightweight & Versatile】With its lightweight main body you can easily use this stick vacuum throughout your whole home. It has Multiple Brushes to satisfy your various cleaning needs with floor-to-ceiling accessories. Fall in love with your housework again!

【Transforms the way you clean all around your home】NEQUARE cordless vacuum quickly and easily transforms into a handheld for cleaning on the stairs, in the car, and on the sofa. Attach the Full-size multi-tasker LED power brush, mini power brush (for cleaning upholstered furniture/mattresses), 2-in-1 dusting brush (vacuum hard surface furniture, curtains, etc), the Nozzle for crevices, or Hard bristle roller for carpet. When you’re done, put them all on the Charging base & storage housing.

NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 18KPa Super Suction Pet Hair Eraser 4 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuu… $91.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

August EP650 Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

BLUETOOTH CHIP CSR QUALCOMM APT-X LL LOW LATENCY – High Audio Quality – Stereo Bluetooth Headset for listening to wireless music from a mobile phone, computer, tablet with freedom of movement – NFC: Bluetooth connection at the touch of a button – Sound synchronization / perfect image with very low latency optimal for use on TV or Windows PC and MAC (Windows 10, 8, 7 / MAC / Android / iPhone iPod iPad / Tablets)

BUILT-IN MIC & CONTROL BUTTONS – Music/volume/calls + hands-free kit function – Answer calls & control your audio tracks directly from the headset without touching the smartphone

AUX IN JACK 3,5MM AND USB AUDIO – Use the Bluetooth headset also with non-Bluetooth devices thanks to the auxiliary jack when the battery is empty or with the USB cable when charging on the computer

August EP650 Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Stereo NFC 3.5mm Headphones with Rechargeable Battery,… $34.95 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

SAIJI Adjustable Phone & Tablet Stand

【EXCELLENT COMPATIBILITY】 Desktop tablet stand is compatible with 4.7″-12.9″ screen cellphones and tablets, Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro 12.9 / 9.7, iPad 1/2 / 3/4, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 1/2 / 3/ 4, Microsoft Surface Pro series, Samsung Galaxy Tab series and so on. The stand Width Adjustable from 4.7″ to 8.85″.

【ADJUSTABLE & MULTIFUNCTION】Height adjustable from 11.4″ to 18.1″, Vertical 360 degree rotatable, Horizontal 76-degree angle adjustable, iPad stand holder provide you a most comfortable viewing angles and ergonomic eye-level height. Ipad stand holder perfect for watching videos, viewing photos, reading, typing, video recording, playing games.

【STURDY & STABLE】Sturdy smooth aluminum crafted column, stable counterweight round base with anti-slip silicone pads, the balance of gravity design, and sturdy structure support screen touching stable when enjoying your viewing experience. SAIJI stand is an ideal gift choice.

Tablet Ipad Stand Holder, SAIJI Adjustable Phone Stand, 360 Degree Rotating, Aluminum Alloy Cra… $40.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Gosund WiFi Mini Smart Plug (4-Pack)

Voice Control — Smart plug work with Alexa and Google Home, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Home. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with any 2.4G Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Remote Control — Free “Gosund” app controls the smart plug by your smartphone (iOS 8.0 or above/Android 4.4 or above). You can control the smart outlet at any time, anywhere. Only support 2.4GHz wifi.

Multiple Safeguards — Gosund smart plug with fire prevention and overload protection, also approved ETL and FCC certifications. Support 100~240V, 10A maximum load. Circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds the threshold, preventing plugged-in devices from damage. The PC V0 materials can protect your home safely.

Smart Plug Works with Alexa and Google Home, Gosund WiFi Outlet Mini Socket Remote Control with… $18.39 (4.60 each) for Prime members only Available from Amazon

SZBOB Silicone Cooking Utensils

🍴 19 PIECES IN ONE SET FOOD GRADE SILICONE COOKING UTENSILS – The silicone kitchen utensils set includes 12 pcs cooking tools that will suit all your cooking and baking needs. Our silicone kitchen utensil set includes: Soup Ladle, Mixing Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Slotted Turner, Solid Turner, Spatula, Round Spatula, Pasta Server, Tongs, Silicone Whisk, Basting Brush. Also comes with the gift of 5pcs small Measuring Spoons of different sizes and 2pcs Mini Silicone Oven Mints all are in teal color.

🍝 HEAT-RESISTANT, NON-STICK & NON-TOXIC – Our silicone cooking utensils set use food-grade silicone which are super heat resistant up to 464°F/240°C. The high heat tolerance of the silicone heads prevents the utensil from melting when exposed to heat. Kitchen utensils are also non-stick and non-toxic, easy to use and store.

🍳 SAFE COOKING UTENSILS FOR KITCHEN – All kitchen tools are made of high-quality thermoplastic silicone heads designed to protect the surface of precious non-stick cookware. silicone is safe to use for any type of food. The kitchen utensil set does not react with food or beverages or produce any hazardous fumes.

Kitchen Utensils Set Silicone Cooking Utensils - SZBOB Heat Resistant Kitchen Tools Wooden Hand… $21.59 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

GAGALUGEC 50ft Expandable Garden Hose

INCREDIBLE EXPANDING DESIGN: Our garden hose flexible expands from 17 feet to 50 feet length. This stretch hose can expand 3 times to its original hose length when water pressure is on and shrinks to original pipe length in minutes when it’s off. NOTE: If you find this hose does not extend to 50 ft, please kindly MAKE SURE whether the faucet is at FULL blast.

9 FUNCTIONS SPRAY NOZZLE: Compared to most 8 pattern hose nozzle, our water nozzle with 9 patterns for more choices. The rubberized outer coating is non-slip and comfortable. Rotating bezel for easy choosing kind of nozzle. Buckle stent for uninterrupted use. Ergonomic handgrip for effortless operation. Its 9 spray patterns include: Full, Flat, Shower, Cone, Jet, Soaker, Angle, Mist, and Center. Great for house/car/floor/yard washing, garden watering, pet cleaning, or business use.

HIGH-QUALITY AND LIGHTWEIGHT GARDENING HOSE: The flexible expanding water hose uses a high-density triple-layer latex core and a powerful 3750D polyester fabric cover to prevent breakage and leakage. It can withstand water pressure 3-12 Bar and temperature 41 Fahrenheit-113 Fahrenheit. This outdoor hose is lightweight, making carrying it around easier, and you can take our portable garden hose anywhere you need.

GAGALUGEC 50ft Expandable Garden Hose with 9 Function Nozzle, Leakproof Lightweight Retractable… $34.15 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

DAVID ARCHY Men’s Dual Pouch Underwear

Superior underwear for men using patented separate pouch designed to keep a man’s personal area comfortably separate resulting in a dry environment all day.

Breathable panel allows air to flow freely which reduces sticking problems most men experience usually requiring embarrassing “adjustments.”

Super soft micro modal material feels cool on the skin and silky to the touch. Equally embraced by athletes who perspire during sports activities and men who must sit for long hours every day.

DAVID ARCHY Men's Dual Pouch Underwear Micro Modal Trunks Separate Pouches with Fly 4 Pack (L,… $33.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

EBL Pack of 8 AAA Batteries with Smart C807 Battery Charger

Worldwide Usage Charger – Freely charged by power bank, adapter, car charger, etc. It’s so convenient!

Upgraded C807 Battery Charger – ETL certified and charging pair and single batteries as you liked: 1/2/3/4 pcs AA AAA batteries.

Precharged AAA Batteries – Highest Capacity 1100mAh, Rechargeable up to 1200 times.

EBL Pack of 8 AAA Batteries 1,100mAh AAA Rechargeable Battery with Smart C807 Battery Charger a… $15.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Zengest Door Seal Strips

Weather Stripping Door Seal: Windproof, dust-proof, weatherproof, energy-saving, soundproof

Rubber Flex Seal: Widely used for frameless sliding doors, glass doors, door bottom, plastic-steel windows and aluminum windows, cupboards, wardrobes, furniture, sliding door, shower room

The Door Bottom Seal Made Of Silicone: True material, homogeneity of color, the same interior and exterior, heat and cold resistant

Zengest Door Strip Bottom, House and Glass Shower Door Seal Strip for Side of Door(Transparent)… $8.54 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Air Force A-2 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket

Shell: 100% leather; Body Lining: 75% polyester and 25% cotton; Sleeve Lining: 100% polyester; Filling: 100% polyester

Imported

Regular Fit: extra room through the chest and waist for a classic fit

Snap storm flap over front YKK zipper; Box stitched shoulder epaulet

Landing Leathers Men's Air Force A-2 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket Distressed Brown Large $104.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

