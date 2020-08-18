If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many outstanding deals for you to check out on Tuesday, but the star of the show is quite clear. Not only does Amazon have Powecom KN95 face masks in stock today, and not only are they the only NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, but they’re on sale at a deep discount for the first time ever! $44.99 is already a great price for a 10-pack of face masks that block up to 99% of small airborne particles, but today you can grab as many as you want for just $25.99. That’s only $2.60 per mask! You’ll also find popular COVAFLU KN95 face masks back in stock for the first time in weeks, Amazon’s best-selling Jointown 3-ply masks on sale for $0.50 apiece, Purell hand sanitizer as low as $0.77 per ounce when you buy a 12-pack of large 16oz bottles (Amazon also has 6-packs of 2oz bottles and 4-packs of 1oz bottles in stock), 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer pump bottles back in stock, and rare opportunities to pick up Clorox wipes and Purell wipes, though prices are inflated.

Other top daily deals today include the release of the hotly-anticipated next-gen Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones, more than $100 off Sony’s WH1000XM3 ANC headphones when you buy the international version, a one-day sale that slashes the mid-range Sony WHXB900N ANC headphones from $248 to an all-time low of $148, the deepest discount ever that slashes $301 off the ultimate Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, $100 off the Ninja Foodi Pro Indoor Grill today only, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for just $34.99 and the Fire TV Stick for $29.99, $20 off the last portable charger you’ll ever buy, four different Instant Pot deals including the $140 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid at the new lower price of $79.95, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $25.99 ($2.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Black Headphones (2020) $349.99 Available from Amazon

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $247.00 Available from Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for… $148.00 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Integrated Smart Probe and Cyclonic Technology Indoor Grill, Air Fryer,… $159.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $29.99 Available from Amazon

INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3) 8000mAh Global Wireless Charger w/Dual USB Fast Charging… $39.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W $79.95 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… $79.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… $129.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and… $59.00 Available from Amazon

Coronavirus Essentials

