Verizon updated its Mix & Match Unlimited plans on Monday, bringing The Disney Bundle to some of its plans, which includes Hulu and ESPN+ as well as Disney+.

In order to get The Disney Bundle for free through Verizon, you’ll need to sign up for either the Play More or the Get More plan starting on August 20th.

If you already pay for a Verizon plan, you’ll need to opt in to any of the updated plans. Verizon will not move you over automatically when they launch on August 20th.

Verizon announced on Monday that it will be expanding its partnership with The Walt Disney Company in order to boost the value of its Mix & Match Unlimited mobile data plans. Last fall, Verizon and Disney teamed up to bring free Disney+ subscriptions to select unlimited data plans, and starting on August 20th, free subscriptions to both Hulu and ESPN+ will be added to the Play More and Get More plans as well, free of charge.

Verizon currently offers five Mix & Match Unlimited plans: Start Unlimited ($35), Play More Unlimited ($45), Do More Unlimited ($45), Get More Unlimited ($55), and Just Kids ($35). The pricing of the plans will remain the same, but the Play More and Get More plans now have the full Disney Bundle, which costs $13/month. If you’re already subscribed to one of these plans, you will need to actively opt in for the updated plan on August 20th.

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Disney’s executive vice president of Platform Distribution Sean Breen in a press release on Monday morning. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

There are a number of other small changes as well, including the free Apple Music subscription being removed from the Play More plan. Play More and Do More still offer six months of Apple Music for free, but if you want The Disney Bundle and unlimited free music, you’ll have to sign up for the Get More plan.

Verizon is also bringing 720p HD streaming to the Do More plan, 50GB of 4G LTE premium data per month to the Play More and Get More plans, and unlimited data to the Just Kids plans, although the speeds top out at 5Mbps. As always, the fine print makes a compelling offer infinitely more complicated than it needs to be, but you should be able to get most of the information you need from the video above. Also, remember that all of the prices reflect plans with four lines, so depending on how many people are on your plan, your price might be different.