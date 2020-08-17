If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This will come as a pretty huge shock, but 6-packs of 20z Purell hand sanitizer bottles are somehow in stock right now, and they’re available to everyone instead of just hospitals and government agencies.

You can also pick up cases of 12 large Purell bottles that drop the price per ounce to less than $1, which is pretty much unheard of these days.

If you’re willing to stray from the Purell brand, Amazon also has Clorox hand sanitizer in stock right now at great prices, and it’s even a little bit stronger than Purell.

Germ-X hand sanitizer pump bottles are available on Amazon as well, but they’ll likely sell out soon so you need to hurry.

Don’t ask how, but you have an EXTREMELY rare opportunity right now to pick up Purell on Amazon at prices that actually aren’t gouged. 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon that are only supposed to be for hospitals and government agencies are available right now for anyone to purchase, which is crazy. On top of that, you can actually get Purell for less than $1 per ounce if you pick up a 12-pack of large Purell bottles. Neither one of these listings will be in stock for very long, so you’ll definitely need to hurry if you want to get in on the action.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $29.99 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.74 ($0.86 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $31.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ-x pump bottles that are practically impossible to find are back in stock as well, but they’ll definitely sell out soon so you better hurry. Once those sell out, Suave hand sanitizer has been hugely popular with our readers and there’s plenty in stock.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $30.87 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

While you’re at it, it’s probably a good idea to stock up on face masks while there are some great deals to be found. Best-selling 3-ply face masks are down to $0.48 each thanks to a coupon, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that are perfect for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people are back in stock for the first time in a while.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On top of all that though, there’s one more option for hand sanitizer you should consider as you look to stock up on essentials that help prevent coronavirus infections.

Did you know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer? That’s right, the company best-known for making every type of bleach and spray cleaner you can imagine also cooks up hand sanitizer, and it’s obviously among the best sanitizer out there. In fact, at 71%, it even has a slightly higher alcohol content than Purell! It’s made right here in the USA and there are not one but two listings in stock right now for nice big 33.8-ounce Clorox hand sanitizer refills. You can also pick up 16.9-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon for $16.44 each.

These bottles were designed for use in a touchless dispenser, but you can easily pop open the twist top and use these large bottles to refill any hand sanitizer bottles you already have. On top of that, you can check out the reviews to see that one handy buyer actually just screwed on a spray top to use Clorox hand sanitizer right out of the bottle. In either case, you’ll be getting some of the best hand sanitizer out there for much less than you’ll pay for Purell right now. We expect these to sell out quickly though, so get in on the action while you still have time.

We’ve included both listings below so you’ll hopefully be able to snag the second one when the first one sells out. Note that the price on the second listing is $9 higher than the first, but that’s still a great price and it ships much quicker since it’s Prime-eligible.

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $16.44 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Touchless Dispenser Refill, 1 Liter (30243) $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 30243 1000 ml Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill $39.06 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

