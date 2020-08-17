If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus face coverings like best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH continue to be the hottest products among our readers.

Aside from essentials, however, people have been picking up tons of Amazon devices like Fire TV Sticks and Echo speakers.

Amazon just kicked off its biggest sale of the year so far on Amazon devices, and you’ll find discounts on practically every popular hardware product Amazon makes.

It pretty much goes without saying right now that coronavirus essentials have been top-sellers among our readers for the past few months. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, after all, so it’s understandable that people would be stocking up on must-have protective gear. Best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks continue to be wildly popular for our readers, and they’re perfect for low-risk situations like walking around town or grocery shopping. For higher-risk situations, our readers have been swarming Amazon to buy Powecom KN95 face masks, which are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on the site right now. They’re NIOSH-tested and found to block up to 99% of small airborne particles, which means they perform even better than many N95 face masks from leading brands like 3M, Honeywell, and Moldex.

Those are both important products to have, but Amazon devices have been big sellers as well lately. Each week, Amazon picks a particular product line and offers a bunch of discounts that people have been taking advantage of. One week it might be Kindles and Fire tablets might be on sale the next. This week, however, Amazon just kicked off it’s biggest Amazon device sale of 2020 so far and it includes some seriously deep discounts on nearly every popular product Amazon makes! Examples include the Fire TV Stick for $29.99, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, a massive $75 discount on the Echo Plus, and so much more.

You can head over to the retailer’s site to shop the entire Amazon device sale, or you’ll find our 10 favorite deals below.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99

Fire TV Stick

#1 best-selling streaming media player – Our latest release, comes with Alexa Voice Remote (2019).

Press and ask Alexa – Control content, plus power, volume, and inputs on compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring requi… $119.99

Echo Dot

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $29.99

Echo Plus

Meet the Echo Plus – Same great sound as our Echo (3rd Gen) with a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices.

Enjoy premium sound – Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd Gen) or Echo (3rd Gen) for stereo sound and add more base with an Echo Sub.

Voice control your music – Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99

Echo (3rd Generation)

Echo (3rd Gen) has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.

Enjoy premium sound – Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Pair with a second Echo (3rd Gen) or Echo Plus (2nd Gen) for stereo sound and add more base with an Echo Sub.

Voice control your music – Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Echo (3rd Gen)- Smart speaker with Alexa- Charcoal $69.99

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system

Whole-home coverage – An eero 3-pack is a whole-home WiFi system that replaces your router and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.

Works with Alexa – With eero and an Alexa device (not included) you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important.

Works with your internet service provider – Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) $199.00

Kindle

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported $69.99

Kindle Paperwhite

Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported $99.99

Fire TV Cube

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV.

From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show.

Control compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… $99.99

