We’re starting off the new week with a truly tremendous roundup of daily deals, and it starts off with the biggest Amazon device sale of 2020. You can shop the entire sale right here at Amazon, and you’ll find deep discounts on all the company’s hottest hardware including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, and so much more. Don’t miss out!

Other top daily deals on Monday include one last chance to preorder the mind-blowing new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones before they’re released tomorrow, a huge Amazon summer sale with discounts on home and kitchen products, $60 off everyone’s favorite Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, a one-day blowout on bidets, Amazon’s best-selling Wi-Fi range extender for just $16.99, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that are NIOSH-tested on sale at the lowest price of 2020 so far, SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are nearly as popular for around the same price, an extremely rare discount on 12-packs of large Purell bottles that drops the price per ounce to under $1, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles and 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles, Suave hand sanitizer back in stock, a rare chance to get Lysol spray and Clorox wipes at slightly less gouged prices than last week, Purell sanitizing wipes that are next to impossible to find, and more. Sell all of today’s top deals down below.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Black Headphones (2020) $349.99 Available from Amazon

Amazon's BIG Summer Sales Event on Home, Kitchen, Office, and More Up To 30% Off Available from Amazon

Save up to 30% on Mattresses & Bed Frames $36.80 - $404.70 Available from Amazon

Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black $109.99 Available from Amazon

22% off Veken Bidets $19.54 - $29.99 Available from Amazon

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender,Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft, WiFi Range Extender supports up to 300Mbps s… $16.99 Available from Amazon

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring requi… $119.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $29.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99 Available from Amazon

Echo (3rd Gen)- Smart speaker with Alexa- Charcoal $69.99 Available from Amazon

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) $199.00 Available from Amazon

Coronavirus Essentials

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $36.99 ($3.70 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.74 ($0.86 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $29.99 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.50 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 57 Ounce (Pack of 3) $65.98 Available from Amazon

Clorox Company 01599 Disinfectant Wipes-2-Pack, 1 Citrus Blend and 1 Fresh Scent(75ct each) $58.00 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $31.00 Available from Amazon

