Among our readers, Purell hand sanitizer is flying off the shelves right now and Germ-x hand sanitizer is close behind since it offers much a better value.

There is also a rare opportunity where face masks are concerned: Actual 3M face masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters are both in stock and they’re no longer restricted to hospitals.

If you’re looking for high-quality disposable masks, you can also pick up Powecom KN95 face masks that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized for just $3.70 each, which is the lowest price since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are so many coronavirus essentials in stock right now on Amazon that were impossible to find as recently as a few short weeks ago. The big news is that Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon is somehow available — you can score a 6-pack of 2oz Purell bottles at the lowest price since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles are also in stock right now at a new lower price, though they’ll likely sell out soon. You’ve also got a rare chance to buy 12-packs of Germ-x sanitizer in 8oz pump bottles if you hurry, and they’re almost $20 less than the similar option from Purell. Last but not least, Purell wipes and Clorox wipes are even in stock right now, which is very rare. Prices are lower than they have been in recent months, but they’re still inflated so you should only get them if you have an urgent need.

Needless to say, there’s another type of personal protective product that everyone needs right now, and we’ve got some great news for you on that front as well. Everyone knows that the number of new COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing in most US states right now, and doctors agree that we’ll have to keep wearing face masks for at least a year. By not wearing a face mask when you go out, you’re putting yourself and your family at risk unnecessarily. The good news is that prices have come down a lot lately, and there are also some new options that used to be available only to hospitals and government agencies.

Most of the time, you can get away with wearing a simple face covering like Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks. As long as you wear them whenever you’re outside your home and you also practice social distancing, these masks will do a fine job of protecting you and those around you. They only cost $0.60 each, so there’s really no excuse not to protect yourself and people around you.

In addition to those masks for everyday use, however, it is also good to have some face masks that offer better protection on hand. For higher-risk situations like taking public transportation or visiting a doctor’s office, however, it’s good to have added protection. Powecom KN95 face masks are the most popular option among our readers because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. They’re on sale at the lowest price ever right now, or you can pick up popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks for a few pennies more per mask.

Those are all best-selling masks that should do a fine job, but another option just became available thanks to a mistake that someone made over at Amazon — that’s right, Amazon has 3M respirator masks available right now on its site for anyone and everyone to order. What’s more, they start at just $19.99 each, so you won’t pay insanely gouged prices like you will on eBay and elsewhere.

3M 6000 series reusable face masks are among the best in the business. They’re made of high-quality materials that are impervious to germs and viruses, and they use replaceable filters. Some are rated P95, which means they filter at least 95% percent of tiny airborne particles like aerosolized coronavirus (they’re just like N95, but they also filter oil-based particles instead of just airborne particles). You can also get filters rated P100, which means they filter at least 99.97% of particles including particles in oils. Even though these masks are typically available on Amazon only to hospitals and government agencies, they’re not the kind of disposable N95 masks that hospital workers use. That means you’re not taking inventory away from healthcare workers, so you shouldn’t feel bad about buying these.

Large 3M 6300 respirator face masks and small 3M 6100 masks are both in stock right now at Amazon and ready to ship, as are medium 3M 6200 face masks for just $19.95. You’ll need filter attachments as well, and you can find plenty of great options for NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 particulate filters to go with them.

For filters, we’ve got tons of great NIOSH-approved options for you that are all ready to ship and will arrive at your home within a week. Many are made by 3M itself or Honeywell North, and there are tons of other options right here on Amazon.

The novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Again, most doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks outside our homes for at least a year. Face masks shouldn’t be reused more than a few times at most, so we’re going to need plenty of them in the months to come. Just take a look at the news and you’ll see that coronavirus cases are already climbing again all across the country. We’ve only barely just begun to reopen the economies in many states across the US, so face masks will be an ongoing need for the foreseeable future. Definitely pick up a few of these masks and enough filters to last you a while.

