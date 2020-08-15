If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re on your smartphone or a computer, we hope you’re sitting down because today’s daily deals roundup might knock you off your feet. Highlights include Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale that’s packed full of deep discounts on home/kitchen/office/more, another huge Amazon sale that shaves up to an extra 30% off mattresses and bed frames, $72 off what is likely the hottest computer monitor Dell has ever made, a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119.99 when you get a certified refurb that looks and works like new, a hidden deal that’s not being advertised anywhere on Amazon that shaves $20 off a Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle, $65 off the Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence ice cream maker you’ve been missing all your life, Anker’s best-selling $60 Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $39.99, and $19 off a 3-pack of wildly popular TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs.

For our final two deals of the day, we’re including multiple deals on coronavirus essentials that are split into two categories. For face masks, we’ve got a new lower price on Powecom KN95 face masks that are the only NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, top-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks for $0.48 apiece when you clip the Amazon coupon, and popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks for under $4 each. In the hand sanitizer/cleaners category, you’ll find Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, and Purell Sanitizing Wipes all in stock right now. Prices are inflated, but they’re impossible to find in stores so you can snag some if you have an urgent need. As far as hand sanitizers go, we’ve got 12-packs of large Purell bottles at the best per-ounce price on Amazon, the best price in months on Purell travel-size 4-packs, and highly coveted 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer pump bottles at a much better price than Purell. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Amazon's BIG Summer Sales Event on Home, Kitchen, Office, and More Up To 30% Off Available from Amazon

Save up to 30% on Mattresses & Bed Frames $36.80 - $404.70 Available from Amazon

Dell U-Series 32-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor (U3219Q), Black $828.10 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring requi… $119.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $79.98 Available from Amazon

Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker… $99.95 Available from Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Grap… $39.99 Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT,… $20.99 Available from Amazon

Face Masks

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

Cleaners/Hand Sanitizer

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $167.74 ($0.87 / ounce) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 57 Ounce (Pack of 3) $68.71 Available from Amazon

Clorox Company 01599 Disinfectant Wipes-2-Pack, 1 Citrus Blend and 1 Fresh Scent(75ct each) $58.00 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon and Lime Blossom, 35 Count (Pack of 3) $54.99 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $34.95 Available from Amazon

