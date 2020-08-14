If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus pandemic essentials once again top the list in today’s roundup, but you’ll find some new and rare opportunities that almost never pop up online these days. NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks are $5 cheaper per 10-pack than they were yesterday, so you should definitely stock up for higher-risk situations like riding on public transportation or being indoors around other people. Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks are back down to $0.48 each thanks to a coupon. Purell is down to the lowest price per ounce on Amazon since the start of the pandemic when you buy a 12-pack of large Purell bottles, and you’ll also find 4-packs of travel-size Purell bottles in stock as well as 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer at the best price of the month.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.99 ($0.73 / ounce) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are all outstanding deals, and now for some bad deals. Why would we cover bad deals, you ask? Because unfortunately, these are highly sought-after products that people keep emailing us in search of, but they’re only available at inflated prices right now. You should only get these if you have an extremely urgent need, but with the way things are going right now, some of these prices will only increase in the coming months. Lysol Disinfectant Spray is the biggest surprise you’ll find on Amazon, and Clorox wipes in stock at a slightly lower price is a pretty big deal as well. Lysol wipes are available as well, and canisters of Purell Sanitizing Wipes are back in stock for the first time in a while.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 57 Ounce (Pack of 3) $78.90 for 3 cans Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Lemon 3 Packs of 75 Count, 225 Count $78.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon and Lime Blossom, 35 Count (Pack of 3) $55.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $37.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Other top deals on Friday include the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” for just $39.99 instead of $60, the Roku Express HD at an all-time low of $24, the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ for $49, $20 off an Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle, all-time low pricing on the class-leading Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones, $201 off the ultimate Roomba robot vacuum that actually empties itself, a big blowout sale on best-selling Belkin surge protectors, fantastic smart TV deals with prices starting at $129.99, a one-day sale on portable air conditioners, and more. See all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

ihealthlysol spray iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $24.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $79.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Belkin Surge Protectors $7.99 - $76.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $129.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $269.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $749.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 36% off Midea Portable Air Conditioners and Dehumidifier $164.99 - $359.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.