Don’t ask how it’s possible, just hurry: Amazon now has listings for 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters listed that anyone can now purchase, not just hospitals and government agencies.

These are actual 3M masks and NIOSH-approved filters that offer the best protection you can get from the novel coronavirus, and they will sell out fast.

People in search of disposable masks will find Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks on sale for 48¢ each, and Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized and tested by NIOSH to filter up to 99% effectively are down to a new lower price.

You’ll also find plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock that anyone can now buy from Amazon, including a bulk case of Purell that’s being sold at a surprisingly deep discount.

For the past six months or so, Amazon’s listings for N95 masks and other NIOSH-approved respirators have been available only to hospitals and government workers. But today we have some fantastic news: that’s not the case right now. Genuine 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone and everyone to buy. Masks can be had for as littles as $19.99 and you’ll find tons of different options for NIOSH filters from top brands, including both P95 and P100 filters that clean 99.97% of small particles from the air you inhale. It doesn’t get any better than that.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

As for great options for disposable masks that aren’t on the verge of selling out, the two most popular face mask options on Amazon’s entire site are both in stock at all-time low prices. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks cost under $0.50 each thanks to a coupon you can clip, and best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized (yes, you can actually get FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon!) are back in stock if you hurry. Popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also available again for around $4 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

On top of all those options for face masks, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. And just like 3M face masks noted above, it’s available for anyone to buy instead of just hospital workers and people from government agencies.

First and foremost, there’s a rare chance right now for you to buy Purell in bulk directly from Amazon. Cases with 35 bottles of Purell are available if you move quickly, and 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles are being sold at a terrific discount that means you’ll get the lowest price per ounce on Amazon.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.60 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.99 ($0.73 / ounce) Available from Amazon

If you just want a few bottles, individual Purell bottles are available today as well, and they’re down to a new lower price. 4-packs of Purell are also in stock at a new lower price if you hurry.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $3.90 Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

If you’re looking for hand sanitizer that’s just as good as Purell but prices more reasonably, we’ve got you covered. Hard-to-find Germ-x 8oz pump bottles are back in stock somehow, which is definitely the #2 most popular brand behind Purell. You’ll also find 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer and Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven are all in stock today at great prices.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

