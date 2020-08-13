If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not going to believe how good the daily deals are that we found today, and it all starts with a RARE opportunity to buy 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles directly from Amazon. What’s more, pricing is lower than we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began! Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Purell Sanitizing Wipes are both in stock as well at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. They’re still inflated, but this might be a good time to stock up if you’re in dire need.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Lemon 3 Packs of 75 Count, 225 Count $79.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $39.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Other top daily deals on Thursday include Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks for $0.48 each when you clip the coupon, Powecom KN95 face masks that are the only NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now, SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are nearly as good but a bit cheaper, new lower prices on 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles and 4-packs of travel-size Purell, a much better value if you get 12-packs of Germ-x sanitizer in 8oz pump bottles, Black Friday pricing on Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, rival true wireless earbuds from Tozo with 35,000 5-star ratings for just $29.79, best-selling Mpow Flame Bluetooth earphones for only $14.98, a 10-pack of face mask extenders for $6.99, crazy deals on home gym gear like a treadmill for $149 and an exercise bike for $140, a big one-day sale on back and neck massagers, another big one-day sale on Yankee Candles, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $44.99 ($4.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK Mask $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $154.49 ($0.80 / ounce) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $17.96 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless headphones, Bass+ HD Stereo Wirel… $14.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

4-in-1 Mini Mechanical Treadmill, with Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups Pannel, T-wisting Machine,… $148.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Folding Electric Treadmill LCD Display Motorized Running 2.0HP Treadmills Home Gym Workout Fitn… $235.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Indoor Cycling Bike Professional Exercise Cycle Bike Sport Bike With LCD Digital Monitor Phone… $139.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20% off on Comfier massage products $23.12 - $159.90 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save up to 25% on Yankee Candle $17.85 - $22.43 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

sucete Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Digital Fore… $40.89 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.