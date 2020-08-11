Xiaomi earlier today unveiled a brand new HDTV with a transparent display.

Similar to concepts we’ve seen at CES, Xiaomi’s transparent TV boasts a 55-inch OLED display that can blend into the surrounding environment when turned off.

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition will retail for $7,200 and will be available in China next week.

While smartphone technology has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, the same can’t be said for TVs. Sure, HDTVs have gotten incredibly thin and affordable in recent years. And sure, HDR sets and 4K have improved the viewing experience for folks who can actually notice incremental improvements in video quality. Still, the reality is that TV technology seems to have stagnated as it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new TV capable of delivering that sought-after “wow factor.”

Lo and behold, Xiaomi earlier today introduced a brand new 55-inch OLED HDTV that does just that. During a presentation earlier today, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi TV LUX TV, a transparent TV that seemingly arrived right out of the future. The set itself boasts a 150000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 93% color spectrum support, an extra-wide color spectrum, Dolby Atmos support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV won’t come cheap and will set you back about $7,200 when it becomes available in China next week. The downside is that you probably won’t be able to pick this up outside of Asia.

Xiaomi calls the TV design itself a work of art, and from the promotional pictures we’ve seen so far, that seems to be accurate. That said, there’s no denying that the main selling point of Xiaomi’s new HDTV is its transparent display. When turned off, the HDTV appears to be nothing more than a sheet of glass. What’s more, the display can simultaneously show images while remaining transparent on other parts of the display.

Now is there a demand for this type of product? I’m inclined to say no, but the technology involved to make this happen is quite impressive.

A short video from the Xiaomi’s presentation earlier today can be viewed below:

A teaser video accompanying the announcement — which isn’t all that different from the video above — can be seen below:

It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a transparent TV. Just a few years ago, Panasonic unveiled a similar concept at CES. Note that the TV (located on the right) when turned off, simply looks like a piece of glass.

And then it pops to life when turned on:

Xiaomi’s press release regarding its new TV can be seen below:

Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition offers a perfect combination of cutting-edge display technology and exquisite industrial design. For Xiaomi, it is also a major exploration of future TV forms. When Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition is turned off, it looks like a mere glass display. The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience. Unlike traditional TVs that come with a back panel, Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition creatively embeds all the processing units in its base stand, preserving the compact shape of the screen and in the meantime brings about countless technical challenges. Having overcome all those difficulties, Xiaomi has become the world’s first mass producer of transparent OLED TVs, as well as China’s number one OLED Basic Module (OBM) manufacturer. That means Xiaomi is currently the only TV brand in China capable of individually handling the mass production process of a product as complex as Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition. Apart from its futuristic design, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is also equipped with flagship-level hardware that achieves groundbreaking upgrades in both sound and picture quality. Its 55″ transparent OLED panel features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio, offering extra rich blacks and unmatched brightness. Leveraging its DCI-P3 93% color spectrum support, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is capable of restoring the awe-inspiring colors that bring images to life. Its 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion color combinations, an extra-wide color spectrum far beyond what the human eye can perceive. On top of that, the TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, providing consumers with smoother and clearer motion representation. The 1ms fast response rate also makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency. Similar to its predecessor, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is also equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, the device intelligently refines graphic resolution to create vibrant pictures. Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition also supports AI Master for Audio allowing the device to intelligently detect the type of content playing and choose a fitting audio mode from a list spanning movies, music, newsfeed, sports, and others. The device takes audio performance a notch higher with Dolby Atmos®️ support. Not a TV, but an art piece, Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition adopts an aesthetic design that combines a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen and a round base, creating an ultra-immersive viewing experience. The base stand is covered with a millimeter-grade finish that resembles compact discs blending perfectly into any surroundings. The TV is perfect not only for homes, but also for galleries, museums, shopping malls, and theaters. Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition runs on custom-made MIUI for TV. The user interface – including the Home page, Settings, My App – is specifically designed to better demonstrate the visual features and strength of the transparent screen, creating a unique user experience. The system also supports Always-On display and allows users to customize display images and texts.