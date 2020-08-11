- Netflix has a huge month in store for subscribers in August 2020, which is good news since we should all be staying at home as much as possible right now with new coronavirus case numbers continuing to skyrocket across the country.
- We’ve already told you about the 60 new Netflix original movies and shows set to debut in August, but there’s plenty more to be excited about.
- If you’re on the lookout for new movies to stream, there are 59 different titles coming to Netflix over the course of the month — and more than half of them are already available to stream right now.
We spend a whole lot of time covering new content that gets added to Netflix’s catalog. Of course right now, we’re spending even more time than normal because people are spending more time indoors as new coronavirus case numbers continue to skyrocket across the country. If you’re looking for new movies to watch on the nation’s top source of streaming entertainment, you’ve definitely come to the right place.
You already know that Netflix is adding 60 new original shows and movies to its catalog this month. Now, it’s time to focus specifically on movies, both originals and content that has been licensed from third-party studios. Actually, it’s the third-party additions you should really be excited about in August if you’re on the hunt for movies because there are so many great flicks that are already available to stream. Highlights include Being John Malkovich, Death at a Funeral, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jurassic Park, Mr. Deeds, The NeverEnding Story, Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen, and plenty more. There’s also a chilling horror movie that recently shot up the charts on Netflix, and we’ll bet you’ve never heard of it before. On top of that, the hotly anticipated Netflix original movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits Netflix this coming Friday.
The entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in August 2020 is down below, and a whopping 24 titles on the list are already available to stream. And if you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything in July, here’s Netflix’s July 2020 movie roundup.
Streaming August 1st
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
Streaming August 2nd
- Almost Love
- Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 5th
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 7th
- Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
- Work It — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 8th
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
Streaming August 10th
- Nightcrawler
Streaming August 11th
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Streaming August 12th
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 14th
- Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
- Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 16th
- Johnny English
- Les Misérables (2012)
Streaming August 17th
- Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
- Drunk Parents
Streaming August 19th
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
- High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 20th
- Good Kisser
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 21st
- Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
- The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 23rd
- 1BR
- Septembers of Shiraz
Streaming August 26th
- Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 27th
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
Streaming August 28th
- All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 31st
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace