Netflix has a huge month in store for subscribers in August 2020, which is good news since we should all be staying at home as much as possible right now with new coronavirus case numbers continuing to skyrocket across the country.

We’ve already told you about the 60 new Netflix original movies and shows set to debut in August, but there’s plenty more to be excited about.

If you’re on the lookout for new movies to stream, there are 59 different titles coming to Netflix over the course of the month — and more than half of them are already available to stream right now.

We spend a whole lot of time covering new content that gets added to Netflix’s catalog. Of course right now, we’re spending even more time than normal because people are spending more time indoors as new coronavirus case numbers continue to skyrocket across the country. If you’re looking for new movies to watch on the nation’s top source of streaming entertainment, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

You already know that Netflix is adding 60 new original shows and movies to its catalog this month. Now, it’s time to focus specifically on movies, both originals and content that has been licensed from third-party studios. Actually, it’s the third-party additions you should really be excited about in August if you’re on the hunt for movies because there are so many great flicks that are already available to stream. Highlights include Being John Malkovich, Death at a Funeral, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jurassic Park, Mr. Deeds, The NeverEnding Story, Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen, and plenty more. There’s also a chilling horror movie that recently shot up the charts on Netflix, and we’ll bet you’ve never heard of it before. On top of that, the hotly anticipated Netflix original movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits Netflix this coming Friday.

The entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in August 2020 is down below, and a whopping 24 titles on the list are already available to stream. And if you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything in July, here’s Netflix’s July 2020 movie roundup.

Streaming August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Streaming August 2nd

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 3rd

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 7th

Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM

Work It — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 8th

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Streaming August 10th

Nightcrawler

Streaming August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Streaming August 12th

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 14th

Fearless — NETFLIX FILM

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 16th

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Streaming August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents

Streaming August 19th

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 20th

Good Kisser

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 21st

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 23rd

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Streaming August 26th

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Streaming August 28th

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 31st

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace