All of Amazon’s most popular coronavirus face masks are in stock right now and prices start at just 48¢ each.

Shockingly, that even includes hard-to-find 3M N100 face masks that offer better protection than any other type of mask.

Amazon also has plenty of hand sanitizer from top brands like Purell, Wish, MedEx, and Germ-x, so you can stock up now since the novel coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The CDC makes it as clear as can be on its website that everyone should be wearing a mask right now when they leave their homes. While there are definitely exceptions like this idiot, people for the most part have gotten the message. With coronavirus case numbers soaring all across the country and schools about to reopen without any guidance from the White House, you can expect those case numbers to keep climbing for the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s a good idea to stock up now on essentials that you’re going to need in the coming months (and years, most likely).

For regular everyday use in low-risk situations, all you really need is a decent multi-layer face mask like the #1 best-selling Jointown 3-layer face masks that are back in stock at Amazon and on sale right now for just 48¢ each. As long as you practice strict social distancing as well as good hygiene, these masks will do a fantastic job of protecting you. That’s why they’re Amazon’s best-sellers and that’s why tens of thousands of our readers have bought them over the past couple of weeks.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or anything that involved being indoors near other people, Amazon also has its best-selling KN95 masks also back in stock today at the best price we’ve seen in a long time. They’re MagiCare KN95 face masks and they cost just $0.92 each when you buy a 20-count box. That’s a great price that’s a huge discount from the old retail price of $70, and these masks are perfect for extra protection in higher-risk situations like on public transportation, an airplane, a doctor’s office, or the hospital. You can also get SupplyAID KN95 face masks that have been flying off the shelves lately for under $4 each, and the best KN95 masks we can find on Amazon today are Powecom KN95 face masks that are on the FDA-authorized list. They have been tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.49 ($0.92 / mask) Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

If you want the best protection you can possibly get, 3M N100 face masks are also back in stock and pricing for 10-packs has actually come down a bit. N100 masks filter a whopping 99.97% of tiny airborne particles as opposed to about 95% with N95 and KN95 masks. Just be sure to cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious around other people.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Everyone knows about social distancing these days, but what exactly constitutes good hygiene in the age of the novel coronavirus? Long story short, you need to wash your hands every time you touch any surface while in public. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a doctor’s office, a supermarket, or anywhere else.

Using soap and water isn’t exactly practical, of course, so you’re going to need hand sanitizer and it’s still impossible to find top brands in supermarkets and drug stores. Lucky for you, Amazon has some fantastic options that are back in stock. First, you can actually get genuine Purell hand sanitizer on Amazon if you hurry, and per-ounce pricing has actually come down lately. 12-packs of large 16-ounce Purell bottles have a price per ounce of $0.91 right now, and you can get what is pretty much a lifetime supply if you want smaller bottles — cases of 250 1-ounce Purell bottles are being sold directly by Amazon for $1.40 per bottle. Individual Purell bottles are back in stock as well right now, but they’re pricey.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $173.99 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $350.75 ($1.40 / bottle) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $6.81 Available from Amazon

If you want something that uses the exact same formulation but offers much better value, check out MedEx hand sanitizer. It’s just as good as Purell and it’s from a trusted brand that’s sold in big stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven

Medex Hand Sanitizer, 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% of Germs (12 Pack x 4 Oz) $39.99 for 12 4oz bottles Available from Amazon

In addition to those sanitizer options, you’ll also find Wish Ultra Hand Sanitizer refill packs in stock for just $10.88 per 33.8-ounce refill. Use them to refill any bottles you already have with 70% alcohol sanitizer from this top brand — plus it smells like watermelon! Fishbowls full of 36 pocket-size bottles of Wish sanitizer are in stock at a discount as well. Germ-x hand sanitizer 12-packs are in stock right now if you hurry, but they’ll definitely sell out soon. And last but not least, you can get huge 67.6-ounce bottles of Solimo hand sanitizer for just $11.99. For those unaware, that’s Amazon’s own brand.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.36 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $58.00 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Wish Refill Pack 33.8oz Scented with Extra Moisturizer 1 Liter Hand Sanitizer (Watermelon) $10.88 Available from Amazon

Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer, Original Scent, 67.6 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) $11.99 Available from Amazon

