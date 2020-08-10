If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many different kinds of face masks people wear to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus — 3M N100 face masks are the best of the best, and our readers have been swarming Amazon to get Powecom KN95 face masks that are authorized by the FDA.

Standard blue 3-ply coronavirus face masks are still the most popular option out there, and they’re great for everyday use in low-risk situations as long as they fit well.

If you have a problem with the fit of your face masks, there’s a brilliant hack that went viral recently and it eliminates all the gaps around the sides and bottom of your mask.

There are several things you need to protect yourself and everyone around you from the novel coronavirus, especially now while new case numbers are skyrocketing all around the country. You definitely need Purell hand sanitizer — which is finally available on Amazon for less than $1 per ounce — or another strong hand sanitizer, and you need hand soap as well. Powerful disinfectant sprays and wipes are a must, too. But there’s one thing that is far more important than anything else, and you should all know by know exactly what it is: A face mask.

COVID-19 is extremely contagious and it’s transmissible mainly from person to person through the air. The virus is shed from the mouth in tiny droplets of saliva when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just talks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — they help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they help block aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

For the best possible protection, you need a professional-grade face mask like these 3M N100 face masks that are actually in stock right now at Amazon. Nothing offers better protection than an N100 mask, which filters 99.97% of small airborne particles as opposed to around 95% with an N95 or KN95 face mask. Of note, you’ll want to cover the valve on the mask if you want to be extra cautious for people around you.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are indeed the best face masks money can buy, but they’re also quite expensive. If you’re looking to spend a bit less money, KN95 masks are a terrific option. The best-selling option on all of Amazon right now is the Powecom KN95 face mask, which is on the FDA’s list of authorized masks. SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also very popular right now.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are all fantastic face masks for people who want to be extra safe. In fact, you should probably stock up on some even if you’re not particularly paranoid about the coronavirus pandemic. Anytime you’re in a higher-risk situation like riding public transportation, visiting a doctor’s office, flying on an airplane, or doing anything else that involves being in an enclosed space with other people, you need the added protection. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon since the pandemic began. These are the simple blue masks you see people wearing everywhere. For outdoor use and other low-risk situations like grocery shopping, these masks do a fine just of protecting you and people around you. They’re also extremely cheap while they’re on sale right now for just $0.48 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Now, it’s important to note that these masks do a good job… but only if they fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through. That’s why a simple face mask hack that went viral recently is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What’s the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.