If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We told you about tons of great daily deals over the weekend, but there are even more killer sales to check out on Monday. Highlights from today’s roundup include a new all-time low price of just $0.92 per mask for best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks, even better Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized and have been found to filter up to 99% of small particles, top-selling blue 3-ply face masks for just $0.48 each, extremely rare discounts on 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles and 250-packs of travel-size Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon, 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer pump bottles at a new lower price (the second-most popular brand behind Purell), the lowest price ever for Bose 700 ANC headphones and the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, the Echo Dot for cars for just $28.80, Amazon’s best-selling 15W fast wireless charger for $8.99, a crazy sale that slashes best-selling Mpow Flame Bluetooth earbuds to only $13.98, 11% off an Energizer AA and AAA battery combo pack, a pair of Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with 35,000 5-star ratings for just $29.74, TaoTronics BH090 ANC headphones for just $49.99, $119 off Segway’s electric scooter, the best Fire Tablet deals of the year, a huge one-day sale on Scotts yard care products, and more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.49 ($0.92 / mask) Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.99 ($0.73 / ounce) Available from Amazon

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.36 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $350.75 ($1.40 / bottle) Available from Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $179.00 Available from Amazon

Roav Viva by Anker, Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger in-Car Navigation, Compatible with And… $28.80 Available from Amazon

LETSCOM Ultra Slim Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad,Compatible… 8.99 Available from Amazon

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless headphones, Bass+ HD Stereo Wirel… $13.98 Available from Amazon

Energizer MAX AA Batteries & AAA Batteries Combo Pack, 24 AA and 24 AAA (48 Count) $25.69 Available from Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $27.94 Available from Amazon

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear with 35H Pla… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter with External Battery, Lightweight and Foldable, Upgra… $649.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black $59.99 Available from Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black $99.99 Available from Amazon

Save up to 47% on Scotts Yard Care $3.20 - $150.00 Available from Amazon

