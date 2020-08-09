Microsoft has yet to announce the Xbox Series S, but a leaked controller features the name of the console on the packaging, spoiling the surprise ahead of the announcement.

Rumors of a cheaper, less powerful next-gen Xbox have been spreading around the internet for months, but this is the most definitive proof we’ve seen.

Microsoft is expected to officially reveal the Xbox Series S before the end of August.

We’ve been anxiously awaiting Microsoft’s response to the PS5 Digital Edition ever since Sony revealed that it would be selling more than one next-generation console model this holiday season, but the cat may finally be out of the bag. On Sunday evening, photos of the new Xbox Wireless Controller packaging leaked online, and on the side of the box was a list of compatible devices. Here’s what the first line on the box says: “Xbox Series X|S.”

Rumors of an Xbox Series S have been floating around for months, and there had even been some compelling leaks that seemed to prove the console existed, but this is the most definitive evidence we have seen to date. Two months ago, I said that Microsoft needed to announce the console before it leaked, but now it’s too late.

The first images were shared by @TinyRakan on Twitter, showing off the Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller that features a redesigned D-pad, a Share button, and new textures and finishes. This was not the first time we had seen the controller in the wild, but it was the first time we’d seen the box, which spoiled Microsoft’s next big announcement. Twitter user @zakk_exe shared photos of his own just hours later, explaining that he found it for sale on OfferUp and bought it for just $35. The Verge says that it was able to confirm the legitimacy of the controller:

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

According to previous reports, the Xbox Series S is expected to be a cheaper, less powerful alternative to the Xbox Series X with 4 teraflops of computing power (compared to 12TF on Series X), 7.5GB of RAM, and the same CPU as the Series X. A Microsoft document that leaked back in June suggested that Dante (the codename of the Xbox Series X) has a Lockhart (the codename for the Xbox Series S) mode for developers to test the performance of their games with the specifications of the underpowered console to ensure they will run on both machines.

According to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who has been accurately leaking dates and details about game and console announcements all year, official details about Xbox Series S should be coming from Microsoft within three weeks. In other words, we’re going to hear from Microsoft before the end of August. This seems to line up with comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said in a recent interview that team Xbox will “have more to say” in August.