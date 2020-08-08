If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We had too much trouble narrowing today’s deal roundup to just 10, so we’re cheating a little bit and grouping a bunch of different deals into two categories. First, we have face masks: 3M N100 face masks that filter small airborne particles even better than N95 masks (99.97% effective vs. 95%) are $30 off when you buy a 10 pack. Just be sure to cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious for the people around you. You can also pick up insanely popular MagiCare KN95 face masks for $19.49 per 20-pack (they cost as much as $70 last month) and those blue 3-ply face masks you see everywhere are just 0.48 each thanks to a coupon. Finally, you can snag a 10-pack of children’s cloth face masks in different colors for just $18.99.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $19.49 ($0.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

CHYOU 100PCS Disposable 3-Layer Face Màsc Bandanas Multicolor Face Bandanas Dust-Proof for Kid… $18.99 Available from Amazon

The second group is for hand sanitizer, which has an extremely rare discount on Amazon right now if you want to buy what is basically a lifetime supply. Amazon itself is selling 250-packs of Purell with a 6% discount this morning, and they’re great for offices and schools. 12-packs of large Purell bottles are down to $0.89/ounce, which is pretty much unheard of, and 4-packs of Purell are available for $19.99 a pop, but they’re definitely going to sell out. If you want better value and you don’t need the Purell brand, 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer and 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer are both in stock at much better prices.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $353.72 ($1.41 / bottle) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $170.00 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $19.99 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.32 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Other top daily deals on Saturday include $20 off a ridiculously comfortable and plush mattress topper with thousands of 5-star reviews, the lowest prices ever for the class-leading Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones, the Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 34,000 5-star reviews at a new all-time low price of $29.74, a huge one-day sale on Greenworks indoor and outdoor electric tools, $35 off when you bundle the Fire TV Stick 4K with an Echo Dot, $70 off when you bundle a Ring Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Show 5, a top-rated 1080p webcam for just $37.99, and $50 off the best mesh Wi-Fi system on the planet.

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… $39.95 Available from Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.74 Available from Amazon

Save 20% off Greenworks Indoor and Outdoor Tools $34.72 - $132.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $64.98 Available from Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $179.99 Available from Amazon

Amcrest 1080P Webcam with Microphone & Privacy Cover, Web Cam USB Camera, Computer HD Streaming… $37.99 Available from Amazon

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) $199.00 Available from Amazon

