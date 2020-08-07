If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The top deals among our readers this week have been a crazy sale that slashes best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks to just $0.97 each instead of $3.50, and another deal that gets you 2 liters of Purell hand sanitizer refills for just over $1 an ounce.

There have also been some great deals on popular gadgets this week that you should check out if you missed them.

Here, we’ll tell you about Amazon’s 5 best-selling selling electronics devices of the week so you can grab them before they’re gone.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the US, our readers’ top purchases this past week are fairly self-explanatory. MagiCare KN95 face masks were best-sellers back when they were available for $70 per 20-pack. That’s $3.50 per mask and it’s more than worth it for the added protection compared with regular 3-ply face masks, but right now they’re on sale for just $0.97 each. Needless to say, they’ve been selling by the thousands all week long thanks to Amazon’s deep discount. 3M N100 face masks and bulk Purell hand sanitizer are somehow in stock right now too, which is practically unheard of. The CDC says that we all need to wear a face covering whenever we leave our homes and doctors say it’ll be at least a year before we can even think about ditching masks, so you might as well stock up.

Beyond sanitizers, face masks, and other items that help prevent COVID-19 infections, electronics are still quite popular among our readers as well. For example, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are top sellers since they’re discounted right now at Amazon, and both AirPods 2 models are on sale as well. Tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted this week as well. None of Apple’s headphones are popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week though, so let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Wyze Cam

You know the $200 Nest Cam? Well, the Wyze Cam has all the same core features and support for the same quality video. It also features twice as much free cloud storage for your video clips. Instead of costing $200, however, it’s only $25.98! Needless to say, it’s pretty obvious why it’s a top-seller this week at Amazon.

4. Roku Express HD

With a price tag of just $29 brand new, the Roku Express HD doesn’t even need a discount to be one of Amazon’s best-sellers. This week, it’s #5 on the list because it’s back down to an all-time low of $24.

3. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #3 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

2. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find Dots on sale for $39.99 each when you buy two with the coupon code DOT2PK.

1. Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is in the #1 spot this week thanks to a surprise discount, and it also comes with a free year of Food Network Kitchen right now. If you have a smaller TV or you simply don’t care about having support for 4K resolution, this is one of the best streaming media players money can buy.

