If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This will definitely come as a surprise to many people out there, but Amazon now has listings for 3M N95 face masks and even better 3M N100 face masks listed that anyone can now purchase, not just hospitals and government agencies.

These NIOSH-approved 3M N95 masks will sell out fast, so we’re also going to share some of the best alternatives with you.

Also of note, there’s a whole bunch of Purell hand sanitizer in stock that anyone can now buy from Amazon, including a bulk case of Purell that’s being sold at a deep discount directly by Amazon!

Amazon’s listings for N95 masks and other NIOSH-approved respirators are only supposed to only be available for hospitals and government workers to purchase. Interestingly, that’s not the case right now. Somehow, genuine 3M N95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone to buy. In case you’re unfamiliar with mask ratings, N100 face masks filter at least 99.97% of microscopic particulates compared to at least 95% for N95 masks. The 3M N100 masks in stock right now at Amazon are expensive, but they’re actually $30 cheaper per box than they were last time they popped up on Amazon. As for the 3M 8511 N95 face masks in stock today, they’re only $99.99 for a box of 20, which is far less than the $18 to $25 per mask you’ll pay on eBay and Craigslist. In either case, be sure to cover the valves on these masks if you want to be extra cautious for people around you.

3M 8511HB1-C-PS Sanding and Fiberglass Valved Respirator, 20 Count $99.99 ($5.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

All of those masks will undoubtedly sell out quickly, so we want to give you some other options as well. You’ll find that more 3M N95 masks and 3M KN95 face masks are in stock today, though they’re obviously sellout risks as well. You can also find plenty of 3M respirators in stock right now at Amazon, as well as NIOSH-approved particulate filters to go with them.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

3M 8200 Respirator 20Pk 7023 New $65.95 ($3.30 / mask) Available from Amazon

5pcs type 9551 Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 filter in US stock (NOT in the orig… $28.00 ($5.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

As for great options that aren’t on the verge of selling out, the two most popular face mask options on Amazon’s entire site are both in stock at all-time low prices. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks cost under $0.50 each thanks to a coupon you can clip, and best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks are on sale right now for under $1 apiece. Popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also back in stock for around $4 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $19.49 ($0.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

On top of all those options for face masks, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. And just like 3M face masks noted above, it’s available for anyone to buy instead of just hospital workers and people from government agencies.

First and foremost, there’s a rare chance right now for you to buy Purell in bulk directly from Amazon. Cases with 250 bottles of Purell are still in stock for the time being, so you can pretty much score a lifetime supply for your entire family right now.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $375.00 ($1.50 / bottle) Available from Amazon

15-packs of pocket-size Purell are $28.99 today, and Purell tabletop stands with 2 liters of Purell sanitizer are also back in stock for the first time in months for $89.95. You can also score a case of 12 large 16-ounce bottles of Purell if you want to have enough to refill all the pumps and squeeze bottles you already have around your home. If you just want a few bottles, individual Purell bottles are available today as well, but they’re pricey.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz (15-Pack) $28.99 for 15 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $171.99 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $4.99 Available from Amazon

If you’re looking for hand sanitizer that’s just as good as Purell but prices more reasonably, we’ve got you covered SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer, and Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven are all in stock today at great prices.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $18.49 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

