There are plenty of N95 masks for sale online these days, but you’ll need to be careful because there are plenty of sellers out there with fake NIOSH-approved N95 masks that don’t actually protect you from the novel coronavirus at all.

The CDC has published a long list of counterfeit N95 face masks that you should definitely avoid when they’re not being sold by authorized distributors.

Fortunately, there are also plenty of authentic face masks that actually will protect you from COVID-19, including 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved filters, best-selling KN95 face masks, and even 3M N100 masks that filter 99.97% of tiny airborne particles.

All you need to do is take one look at this insane chart to see how abysmal the US response has been to the novel coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in most US states thanks to factors including lockdown fatigue, irresponsibility, and a mind-boggling lack of leadership in Washington. Sadly, there is no indication whatsoever that things are going to improve anytime soon. If anything, the coronavirus outbreaks in the US are going to keep getting worse once schools begin to reopen later this month.

If you want to be safe and protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus, you’ll need to be extra cautious for the foreseeable future. For one thing, you should always practice social distancing and wash your hands with soap or hand sanitizer every time you touch a surface or object outside your home. Purell hand sanitizer is finally back in stock at Amazon and available for anyone to buy — it’s even under $1 per ounce for the first time in a long, long time. If you don’t want to buy in bulk, you can get MedEx hand sanitizer with the exact same formulation for a fraction of the price, and SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available.

Needless to say, hand sanitizer is only part of the solution. Face masks are even more important. Doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks anytime we leave our homes for at least another year, and that’s probably a conservative estimate. There is no coronavirus miracle cure coming anytime soon, and it’ll be a long time after coronavirus vaccines are finally approved until enough people are finally inoculated.

When you need basic protection while doing things like walking outside or going grocery shopping, standard 3-layer masks like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are fine. They only cost $0.50 each, so there’s really no excuse to be without one. You can also get even better protection from MagiCare KN95 face masks, which are on sale right now for just $0.95 per mask, or from SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are back in stock now at Amazon.

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation, flying, visiting a doctor’s office, or doing pretty much anything involving close quarters with other people in enclosed spaces, you need a better face mask. Unfortunately, criminals are taking advantage of the situation and selling counterfeit N95 face masks as well as all sorts of other face protection that is supposed to be professional-grade or medical-grade.

The CDC recently published a page on its site that is full of fake and counterfeit face masks. Before you go on eBay or Craigs List and pay astronomical prices for N95 masks, do yourself a favor and look over that page. Even if sellers claim their masks are NIOSH-approved and even if the masks appear to have the proper information printed on them, do yourself a favor and look over this list first. N95 masks are supposed to filter at least 95% of microscopic particles and P100 or N100 masks filter at least 99.97% of tiny airborne particles, but some of these fake face masks don’t even filter 20% of those particles!

Wondering where you can get real N95, KN95, P95, N100, and P100 face masks? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a bunch of good options that are available right now on Amazon, like 3M particulate respirators and NIOSH-approved P100 filters, Honeywell face masks, and even 3M N95 masks and 3M N100 masks (don’t forget to cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious for people around you). Note that these are all in high demand so they sell out often, but keep checking back because new inventory has been coming in every few days lately.

