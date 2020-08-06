If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today’s roundup of the best daily deals on the web is packed from top to bottom with deep discounts on best-selling products. To kick things off, we have four great deals on best-selling coronavirus face masks. First up, a 10-pack of 3M N100 face masks can be had for $30 less than last week if you hurry and grab them before they inevitably sell out. N100 masks are the best face masks 3M makes and they filter 99.97% of small airborne particles — just don’t forget to cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious for people around you. Best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks are down to $18.99 per 20-pack from their $70 retail price (that’s only 95¢ each!), and best-selling blue 3-ply face masks are only $0.48 each thanks to a coupon. Finally, the SupplyAID KN95 face masks that everyone loves are back in stock today.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

Moving on to hand sanitizers and wipes, we’ve got a lot of choices for you on Tuesday. Want a lifetime supply of Purell? Pick up a case of 250 Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon and you’ll only pay $1.50 per bottle. That’s a heck of a lot better than the $6.50 you’ll pay if you buy individual bottles of Purell. If you want to stock up but you don’t need quite that many bottles, cases of 12 16-ounce Purell bottles are about $40 less this week than they were last week. You’ll also find a bunch of different options for Purell wipes, Lysol wipes, and Clorox wipes, but prices are all still inflated so these listings are only for people with a dire need. That said, wipes will reportedly be in short supply until sometime next year so prices aren’t coming down anytime soon.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $375.00 ($1.50 / bottle) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size $6.50 Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $173.99 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.46 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Hand Sanitizing Travel Wipes Clean Refreshing Scent 20ct ( Pack of 3) $29.90 for 3 packs Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $49.50 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon and Lime Blossom Scent, Kills Viruses and Bacteria, 4 Tubs, 35… $47.99 for 4 canisters Available from Amazon

Lysol 77182EA Disinfecting Wipes,80 Wipes/Tub, Lemon/Lime Blossom $20.48 Available from Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes - Orange Fusion, 75 Count $22.95 Available from Amazon

Other top daily deals on Thursday include a huge $35 discount when you buy a Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with an Echo Dot, the return of Black Friday pricing on AirPods Pro, a special coupon (7IR22KZ6) that slashes the $180 Wellue pulse oximeter ring to a new all-time low price of $116.99, the more affordable Wellue fingertip pulse oximeter for just $22.99 with coupon code N6RW2HB6, the beloved Roku Express HD for $29, the Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR for $49 instead of $60, Roku TV deals starting at $229, and a best-selling fast wireless charging pad for only $9.77.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $64.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $234.00 Available from Amazon

Wellue Overnight Oxygen Saturation Tracker with Notification for Low O2 Level and Heart Rate, F… $116.99 From Amazon| Use code 7IR22KZ6 by 8/9

Wellue Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Alarm, Batteries, Carry Bag & Lanyard for… $22.99 From Amazon| Use code N6RW2HB6 by 8/9

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $799.99 Available from Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone… $9.77 Available from Amazon

