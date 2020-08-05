If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Newly updated CDC guidelines include important coronavirus tips that we all should follow in order to protect ourselves and our families from catching COVID-19.

New coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket all across the country right now, so you would be wise to stock up on products recommended by the CDC before grocery hoarding picks up again.

Face masks like Amazon’s best-selling face masks or MagiCare KN95 face masks and powerful hand sanitizers are among the most important items, but everything on the CDC’s shortlist is important to stock up on.

The US economy reopened across the country with absolutely no worthwhile federal guidance and a jaw-dropping lack of leadership, and the result has been an unmitigated disaster. A few states like New York and New Jersey handled reopenings fairly well, but the inevitable is happening practically everywhere else with even slightly dense population centers: new coronavirus cases are spiking to record highs. The US as a whole has done a much worse job than other countries that have been hit hard by COVID-19. Just take a quick look at this chart and you’ll see just how miserably we’re failing compared to other hard-hit regions.

At this point, more closures are going to have a limited impact on the spread of COVID-19 unless states take extreme measures to enforce them. Lockdown fatigue is far too severe at this point to turn back now. But reopening businesses and easing lockdown restrictions puts the responsibility on individual citizens to take the necessary precautions in order to slow the spread of the virus. New coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in states where people simply aren’t taking enough precautions to protect themselves or people around them from coronavirus. It can be chalked up to pure laziness and selfishness, and many people will end up dying unnecessarily as a result.

If you’re somehow unclear on what you should be doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself, we’ll break it down for you. Wear a face mask whenever you’re not inside your own home. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds anytime you touch and object or surface in public or that entered your home from outside. Is that really so hard? There are a few other things you should also do though, and recently revised coronavirus guidelines from the CDC specify seven things that everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Definitely read through all the new guidelines, but you’ll find the seven things below that you need according to the CDC. With COVID-19 case numbers soaring all across the US, do yourself a favor and stock up now before we start seeing inevitable grocery hoarding again, as we did back in March and April.

Face masks

Good face masks are the most important things on the list right now because person-to-person transmission via aerosols has been found to be the main way people get infected by the novel coronavirus. When people with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, yell, sing, or even just speak, they shed clusters of the coronavirus that float through the air in microscopic saliva drops. When other people breathe in those tiny micro-droplets, they can catch the disease.

Wearing a face mask is an absolute necessity when you leave your home, and doctors believe we’ll all continue having to wear face masks for at least another year. In other words, you should load up on face masks now because you’re going to need tons of them if you want to stay healthy. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are on sale right now for just 48¢ each, and you can also load up on deeply discounted MagiCare KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or visiting a doctor’s office. If you want the best of the best when it comes to face masks, Amazon somehow has stock of both 3M KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of tiny particles versus around 95% with N95 and KN95 masks.

If you want respirators that you can reuse forever instead of just a few times each, you can get 3M respirators and NIOSH-approved particulate filters on Amazon right now. They’re usually reserved for hospitals and government agencies only, so definitely grab them while you can. The most popular models among our readers are the 3M 6200 Medium Respirator and the 3M 6300 Large Respirator.

Hand sanitizer

Amazon has a huge hand sanitizer section on its website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. The big news today is that there are actually some surprising deals for people who want to buy Purell in bulk. Amazon itself is selling cases of 250 Purell bottles at a deep discount — the list price is $375 but Amazon slashed the price to $276.94. If you don’t want a lifetime supply, you can pick up a 12-pack of 16oz Purell bottles for $178.

Other popular deals include 1-liter refills of Purell for around $40 plus shipping, military-spec Purell hand sanitizer and 2-liter Purell refills that are actually in stock and ready to ship. There’s also a rare opportunity to get Purell sanitizing wipes sold by Amazon.

Want better prices? SupplyAID hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available right now at much better prices, as is sanitizer from top brands like Medex, which is sold by CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and more, as well as Wish.

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.

Disinfectant wipes

While face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all easy to find these days, disinfectant wipes are still very scarce in stores and online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Purell wipes and Lysol wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so only people with a desperate need who don’t want to use any other brand should buy them.

Bathroom and Kitchen Cleaning Wipes, Multi Purpose Scented Wipes - 4 Bags (320 Total Wipes)



CLO01686 - Disinfecting Wipes, 7 X 8, Orange Fusion, 75/Canister



Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

You should also think about loading up on toilet paper, while you’re at it.

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There’s are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus.

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

