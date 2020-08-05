If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

48¢ Jointown 3-ply coronavirus face masks and best-selling MagiCare N95 face masks for just over $1 each are the hottest-selling products we’ve covered so far this week.

Purell and strong hand sanitizers from rival brands are also top sellers right now, though we expect several listings to sell out soon.

Those deals and more are available to anyone and everyone, but there are some bargains that are only available to a select group of people.

Amazon has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that’s full of great deals — but they’re only available to people who subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Want to know what’s been hot so far this week with BGR Deals readers? Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Amazon’s best-selling face masks and strong MedEx hand sanitizer with the same exact formulation as Purell. Best-selling MagiCare N95 face masks are also on sale at a new lower price under $1 each, so they’ve been flying off the shelves. Of course, Amazon has great deals on nonessential products once again these days. Even though the coronavirus pandemic is worse now in the US than it has ever been before, Amazon is just about back to normal after having devoted most of its resources to hospitals and government buyers for a period of time.

It’s true that coronavirus-fighting essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now. That said, deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people.

There are always a bunch of great Amazon deals that are reserved only for Prime subscribers. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Bookmark this page right now: Just for Prime. That page on Amazon’s site is full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand, our signature sound is loved by 10 million+ people around the world.

Hi-Res Certified Sound: The Hi-Res logo is a guarantee of exceptional audio quality, awarded to audio devices capable of producing a highly accurate representation of what the artist intended to be heard. Unlike ordinary headphones, Life Q10 delivers sound up to 40 kHz for the richest listening experience.

BassUp: Our exclusive BassUp technology analyzes your audio’s low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the bass. Combined with oversized 40mm dynamic drivers, bass power is boosted up to 100%. A button on the right earcup of the wireless over-ear headphones activates BassUp.

60-Hour Playtime*: An advanced Bluetooth chip with reduced power draw combines with Anker’s world-renowned power technology to offer enormous playtime, even for wireless over-ear headphones. Listen for 2 hours a day for an entire month.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Over Ear, Foldable, Hi-Res Certified So… $34.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Jiecan Mini Wireless Earbuds

【Portable Long Battery Life Charging Box】: Built-in 60 mAh lithium polymer battery, enjoy about up to 5 hours of premium quality Talk/Playtime (Full Charge approximately 1-2 hours), up to 120 hours standby time. The 600 mAh capacity mini portable charging case can fully recharge the wireless headphones 2-3 times, Never worry about low battery when you are in the outside all day.

【 Advanced Bluetooth V5.0 technology】: The noise cancellation technology filters ambient noise and echo, providing clear sound no matter in calls or when listening to music which makes it fit perfectly to your ear and comfortable. The ear tips are in three distinctive sizes, and we assure you to get your favorable sizes. Guaranteed to be 100% secure & stable during intense exercises such as running, climbing, riding, camping, and other active sports.

Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones - Touch Control V5.0 Earpieces Wireless Mini Twins S… $30.59 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Zumimall WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Chime

WIRELESS & Rechargeable Battery: ZUMIMALL wi-fi wireless video doorbell takes less than 5 minutes to set up. Our doorbell camera is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that allows you to place it outdoor without worrying about annoying wires. The 6600mAh battery lasts up to 2 – 5 months so that you don’t have to charge the batteries too often. (Tips: FULLY CHARGE when using it for the first time). It supports 2.4GHz WiFi, DOES NOT work with 5GHz WiFi.

KEEP YOUR SECURITY UP: Our video doorbell security camera helps you maintain safety by viewing whoever is at your door without opening it. The WiFi doorbell allows you to talk and see in real-time, no worrying about opening the door for suspicions. Live video recording can be activated right after a detected human motion, and be recorded locally in the SD Card or to the cloud (Optional). Quick alerts will be sent to your phone as well. Never miss visitors or suspicious even when you are on the go.

WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Chime, Two-Way Audio, IP65 Waterproof PIR Motion Detection, Wid… $80.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Neewer Ring Light Kit

Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying B… $81.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Conico Outdoor Security Camera

Large Capacity Battery & Enhanced Antenna: Outdoor camera has a built-in 10400mAh battery, which can be used for 3-6 months (awaked 1500 times) after being fully charged. Upgraded enhanced antenna wifi camera with advanced wireless antennas to receive stronger wifi signals. (Only supports 2.4GHz, not support 5g wifi)

PIR Motion Detection & Two Way Audio: Surveillance camera adopted PIR sensors with flexible motion sensitivity to avoid false alarms caused by insects. You will receive a notification on your phone once any movement of human is detected. Built-in microphones and speakers allow you to communicate with people in front of the camera no matter where you are.

Conico Outdoor Security Camera, Wireless Rechargeable Battery Powered Camera 10400mAh, 1080P Wi… $77.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Emolli 18 x 18 Pillow Inserts Set of 2

Packing: 1 independent zipper packaging = 2 independent vacuum packaging, Note: 1 vacuum bags contain 2 pillow cores, please reconfirm.

Pillow insert size:18″ x 18″,45 cm x 45 cm. Pillow cover a little bit smaller than 18×18 inches may reach the best performance of the insert. It is recommended to PUT IN THE DRYER, wait 15 minutes or so. You will get a perfect pillow insert. They will become very comfortable, fluffy and soft, feel like a piece of cloud.

Emolli 18 x 18 Pillow Inserts Set of 2, Throw Pillow Inserts Premium Stuffer Down Alternative,S… $23.88 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Kingole Flannel Fleece Microfiber Throw Blanket

SUPER SOFT & DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: This Flannel Fleece throw blanket is made using high grade 350 GSM (gram per square meter) of 100% premium microfiber polyester that is super soft, plush, and lightweight yet durable enough to provide you with long term use.

SUITABLE FOR ALL SEASONS: Also lightweight and warm enough for use in spring and summer. Available in 4 sizes, Throw/Travel (50″x60″), Twin (66″x90″), Queen (90″x90″) and King (108″x90″).

CLASSY & COZY: Kingole super soft cozy fleece throw blanket offers the right balance of comfort and style to make sure that you don’t just stay comfortable but also uplifts the look of your couch, sofa or bed.

Kingole Flannel Fleece Microfiber Throw Blanket, Luxury Celadon Twin Size Lightweight Cozy Couc… $23.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

OneIsAll Electric Deli Meat Slicer

【SLICE YOUR FAVORITES FOOD WITH TWO BLADES】 – Equipped with two 304 stainless steel blades of the serrated blade and a non-serrated blade. Compared with other slicers, we have one more blade, which cuts cooked food and raw food more healthily, reducing the trouble of using raw food and cooked food to cross-infection.

【TRULY EASY USE & CLEAN】- Two Removable 7.5 “serrated stainless-steel blade and die-cast aluminum housing are easy to clean. The blade can be directly removed and cleaned with water, and the die-cast aluminum housing only needs to be wiped clean with a rag.

【SAFE AND SMART】- Sturdy non-slip feet, the food holder also acts as a blade guard to help keep your fingers safe. It has small spikes at the end to help keep your food in the place. On/off switch offers added safety so you can cut safely for a customized, clean slice – every time.

Meat Slicers Electric, Food Deli Slicers with Two 7.5” Serrated Stainless Steel Blade Upgrade… $80.18 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Homendless Meat Thermometer with Rechargeable Battery

【Ultra-Fast Reading】Super long and slim probe provides speedy response time, ensuring the meat thermometer readout within 2-3 seconds and minimizing the puncture footprint on your food.

【Rechargeable Battery】This kitchen thermometer can last 40 days once fully recharged and finishes charging within 50 mins. Added with 5 minutes of auto-off function to reduce the power waste.

【Built-in Food Temperature】This cooking thermometer has a built-in delicious temperature guide and intelligent alarm for cooking. And allows the user to set up their own temperature in USER mode.

Meat Thermometer with Rechargeable Battery, Digital Kitchen Food Cooking Thermometer Accurate f… $18.80 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Sony ICD-PX240 4GB Digital Voice Recorder

4GB, MP3, 300 mW, LCD, Black/Grey

Sony ICD-PX240 4GB Digital Voice Recorder $39.96 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

