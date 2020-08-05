If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly impressive daily deals for you on Wednesday, and the biggest news is definitely all the listings we dug up for coronavirus essentials. 3M N100 face masks are the best masks you can buy — they block 99.97% of small airborne particles as opposed to around 95% for N95 and KN95 masks — and 10-packs are $30 cheaper than they normally are. You’ll also find best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks on sale for just $1.25 each, SupplyAID KN95 face masks under $4 apiece, and the best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire site on sale for $0.48 each thanks to a discount and a coupon you can clip.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

20PCS Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proo… $25.00 ($1.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

Where hand sanitizer is concerned, we’ve got some pretty shocking news: you can pick up what is essentially a lifetime supply of Purell that’s sold directly by Amazon for the first time since March! Cases of 250 Purell bottles are on sale with a $98 discount, slashing the per-bottle price to just $1.11. Don’t need quite that much? You can also pick up 12-packs of 16-ounce Purell bottles at a new lower price, 1,000ml Purell refills for $40 each plus shipping, 2,000ml Purell refill kits with a dispenser for $89.95, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer for $26.94, or 2-packs of best-selling SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer for just $17.46.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $276.94 for 250 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $177.62 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $39.92 + shipping Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.46 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Other top daily deals on Wednesday include the lowest price of all time on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, popular Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for $5.10 apiece, the ultimate portable charger that’s like nothing you’ve seen before on sale for $39.99 instead of $60, a one-day sale that slashes the best-selling LifeStraw to just $11.99, 25% off Cosori’s best air fryer, $80 off the popular Roborock E4 robot vacuum, the fast wireless charging pad we use personally for just $9.77, and five exclusive deals that are available only to Prime members, including the hottest headphones Anker has ever made for $34.99, $28 off the ultimate ring light kit, and an actual $110 deli meat slicer for $80.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Over Ear, Foldable, Hi-Res Certified So… $34.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones - Touch Control V5.0 Earpieces Wireless Mini Twins S… $30.59 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Chime, Two-Way Audio, IP65 Waterproof PIR Motion Detection, Wid… $80.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying B… $81.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Meat Slicers Electric, Food Deli Slicers with Two 7.5” Serrated Stainless Steel Blade Upgrade… $80.18 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $139.98 Available from Amazon

Smart Plug Works with Alexa Google Assistant for Voice Control, Teckin Mini Smart Outlet Wifi p… $20.39 ($5.10 each) Available from Amazon

INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3) 8000mAh Global Wireless Charger w/Dual USB Fast Charging… $39.99 Available from Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness $11.99 Available from Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer, Max XL 5.8-Quart, 1700-Watt Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven Oilless Cooker With D… $67.49 Available from Amazon

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 150min Runtim… $219.99 Available from Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone… $9.77 Available from Amazon

