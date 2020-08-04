If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many hot daily deals we need to tell you about on Tuesday, like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks back on sale for $0.50 each, wildly popular MagiCare KN95 face masks for $1.65 apiece that normally sell for $70 per 20-pack, and the return of reader-favorite SupplyAID KN95 face mask 5-packs for just $17.60. But before we get to the rest of the deals, we need to cover a few hot items that aren’t technically “deals.” Sanitizing wipes are in such high demand right now that single canisters can be priced as high as $35. Today, however, we found some of the best prices Amazon has seen in months. Clorox wipes in Fresh Scent and Clorox Wipes in Orange Fusion are available for $17 right now, and 6-packs of Clorox wipes are available for about the same price per wipe. Lysol wipes are a bit more expensive at $0.27 per wipe instead of $0.23 or $0.24 like the Clorox wipes. Again, these prices are still quite inflated and you should only order wipes if you have an urgent need, but prices aren’t going to come down anytime soon and these listings are about half as expensive as what we’ve been seeing lately.

Other top daily deals today include 1-liter Purell refill packs for $39.99 and 12-packs of 16-ounce Purell bottles at the lowest price per ounce on Amazon, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case with a massive $59 discount that slashes them to a new all-time low price, Alexa-enabled smart plugs for just $5.10 each, actual Logitech C270 webcams in stock for $49.99, an even better webcam with 1080p resolution for $10 less, Amazon’s top-selling 15W fast wireless charger for $8.99, the ultimate charging station for Apple fans for $159, a one-day sale that shaves $84 off a top-selling electric toothbrush and water flosser combo, $50 off Chef IQ’s best-selling Instant Pot rival, an electric hair clipper kit with everything you need to give yourself a haircut, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20PCS Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proo… $33.00 ($1.65 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $180.00 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Fresh Scent, 75 Count $16.99 ($0.23 / count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CLO01686 - Disinfecting Wipes, 7 X 8, Orange Fusion, 75/Canister $16.98 ($0.23 / count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes - Fresh Scent, 75 Count $109.99 ($0.24 / count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bathroom and Kitchen Cleaning Wipes, Multi Purpose Scented Wipes - 4 Bags (320 Total Wipes) $84.98 (0.27 / count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.46 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $139.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Plug Works with Alexa Google Assistant for Voice Control, Teckin Mini Smart Outlet Wifi p… $20.39 ($5.10 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Logitech C270 3MP 1280 x 720pixels USB 2.0 Black Webcam $49.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Webcam HD 1080p Web Camera, USB PC Computer Webcam with Microphone, Laptop Desktop Full HD Came… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LETSCOM Ultra Slim Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad,Compatible… $8.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PITAKA Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station with Minimalist Design Compat… $159.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PELONIS PFT40A4AGB Electric Oscillating Stand Up Tower Fan with Quiet Cooling, 3 Speed, up to 1… $31.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush & Water Flosser Com… $116.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Buil… $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hatteker Mens Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Hair Trimmer Cordless Grooming Kit Mustache trimmer Pr… $34.79 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.