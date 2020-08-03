The PS5 price, preorder date, and release date are the three details hardcore PlayStation fans want to know most, but Sony isn’t ready to share them anytime soon.

One of France’s biggest retailers has mistakenly posted pricing details for both PlayStation 5 models and all the PS5 accessories that Sony has unveiled so far.

The prices indicate the PS5 Digital Edition will be €100 cheaper than the regular model, but it’s not clear if the leaked prices are accurate or merely placeholders.

How much will the PS5 and Xbox Series X cost? These are the most important details for gamers going into this year’s holiday season. The price will make or break the new consoles, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic while money is tight for many people. The health crisis may hurt Sony in Microsoft in two different ways. First of all, manufacturing could always be delayed by COVID-19 outbreaks. Secondly, the economic crisis that the pandemic caused will obviously impact PlayStation and Xbox sales to some degree.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will both offer massive performance gains compared to their predecessors, so it’s only logical to assume they’d cost more than the previous consoles. The new gaming rigs feature custom processors and storage solutions that will unleash faster data speeds and better graphics than ever before. Those parts do not come cheap, and gamers can’t expect the PS5 and Xbox Series to be as affordable as the previous generations are right now. Neither Sony nor Microsoft seems willing to be the first company to announce pricing details, but a new leak from France lists may have just spoiled things for the PS5.

Carrefour is one of the biggest retail chains in France, and the company has stores all over the European Union. Carrefour will take preorders for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X soon, according to a preorder page on its website.

But Carrefour also briefly listed all the PS5 products Sony unveiled a few weeks ago, complete with pricing details. French blog PhonAndroid captured the screenshot below, complete with pricing details, before the page was taken down. The haste with which these listings were removed could be a sign that they’re actual retail prices and not just placeholders.

The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at €399 while the regular PS5 model costs €499, according to this leak. These prices are in line with what some of the PS5 pricing rumors have said. The regular PS5 would cost $100 or €100 more than the disc-less model, depending on the region. If these prices are real and not placeholders, we’ll remind you they include VAT, so a direct conversion to dollars isn’t relevant.

Sony’s PS4 pricing structure would be more helpful at pointing us in the right direction when it comes to US pricing. The PlayStation 4’s launch prices were $399 (US), €399 (EU), and £349 (UK). If Carrefour’s data is accurate, then the PS5 digital edition could cost $399 at launch, and the regular model would have an initial price of $499.

What’s confusing is the pricing structure for the PS5 accessories. All of them are listed at €49.90, which seems highly unlikely. While that seems to be a reasonable price for the new DualSense controller, some of the other accessories should be cheaper than that. Carrefour removed all the prices from its site once users found the information. The Series X pricing structure hasn’t leaked, although the French retailer will offer both consoles for preorder “soon.”