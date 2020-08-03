If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus case numbers are skyrocketing across much of the US, and there’s no end in sight to this latest surge in COVID-19 infections.

Many experts are now saying that the pandemic situation will likely lead to another big rush of grocery hoarding, so it might be a good idea to stock up on some key essentials before that happens.

Best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks, popular KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, and strong hand sanitizer are all at the top of the list, but there are a few more things you should definitely load up on while you still can.

As new coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout most of the United States, experts believe we’re on the verge of a huge second rush of grocery hoarding. Everyone out there can surely recall what things were like back in March and April of this year when it was practically impossible to find essentials like bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper. Inventory has improved dramatically since then all around the country, but something else has been happening in recent months: new coronavirus cases have skyrocketed to astronomical heights. At this point, no one can even guess when things might start to calm down.

Smart people like our readers likely don’t even need to read the CDC’s recommendations to know that they need to wear face masks whenever they go outside. They also know they need to use hand sanitizer like Purell whenever they touch a surface or object in public or anything foreign that comes into the home, such as packages and groceries. They know they need to sanitize things in their homes and offices with disinfectant wipes all the time (Lysol Wipes and Purell wipes are in stock right now at Amazon at inflated prices if you’re running low and in dire need). Not everyone is as smart or as cautious though, and there will likely be supply shortages in the coming weeks and months as case numbers continue to soar.

No one wants to deal with another rush of grocery hoarding, but you may be running out of time to get out ahead of it. That’s why you should definitely stock up now, and here you’ll find five key things you’d be wise to focus on.

Face masks

Jointown 3-layer face masks are by far the best-selling masks on Amazon and they do a great job of protecting you when combined with strict social distancing and good hygiene. Right now they’re on sale for just $0.54 per mask, so you should definitely stock up whether or not you think a grocery rush is coming.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $26.95 ($0.54 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For higher-risk activities like taking public transportation, flying, or visiting a doctor’s office, more effective KN95 face masks are good to have. MagiCare KN95 face masks are very popular with our readers and are back in stock right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Head over to eBay and you’ll easily pay $10 or $12 apiece for KN95 masks!

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.95 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want the best of the best, there have been some rare opportunities lately to load up on things like 3M N100 face masks, 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved particulate filters, and Honeywell face masks that are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies only. Note that these will likely be sold out by the time you get to them, but bookmark those pages and check back often because they appear back in stock from time to time.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $199.99 ($19.99 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Retail Nuisance Disposable Dust Mask, 5-Pack (RWS-54000), White $8.42 ($1.68 / Mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lastly, you might also be able to get reader-favorite SupplyAID KN95 face masks if you hurry, and they’re down to $3.52 each when you buy a 5-pack.

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hand sanitizer

The big news here is that Purell hand sanitizer is FINALLY back in stock on Amazon and there are FINALLY options that are available to everyone, not just hospitals. Some prices are inflated (like Purell sanitizing wipes, which you should only order if you have a very urgent need) but prices have actually come down a bit and are almost reasonable if you buy Purell bottles in bulk or Purell refills to fill up the pump and squeeze bottles you already have.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $38.47 for 1 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MedEx Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus. It’s also a well-known brand that’s sold in stores like CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon $21.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again.

Household Cleaners On Amazon $3.29+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Article updated to remove one face mask listing while we investigate the seller.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.