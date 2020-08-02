- Netflix is adding 24 new shows, movies, and specials in the first full week of August.
- Two original documentaries — Connected and Immigration Nation — look to be fascinating explorations of topics that are especially relevant in 2020.
- You’re on your own for the rest of the list this week.
Fair warning: August is going to be one of the stranger months Netflix has seen in recent years. Although Netflix made it clear that it banked tons of content for 2020, regardless of how the pandemic affected filming and post-production, the name brand shows and the movies with A-list talent appear to have dried up this month. That’s not to say that there aren’t some potential gems on the list below, I just don’t know what they are.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 2nd, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, August 2nd
- Almost Love
- Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.
Monday, August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.
Tuesday, August 4th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
- As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.
Wednesday, August 5th
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.
- World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.
Thursday, August 6th
- The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
- With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.
Friday, August 7th
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.
- Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
- In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.
- Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.
- Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.
- Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.
- Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.
- Work It — NETFLIX FILM
- When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.
Saturday, August 8th
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
Departures
Monday, August 3rd
- Love
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Friday, August 7th
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.