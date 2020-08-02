Netflix is adding 24 new shows, movies, and specials in the first full week of August.

Two original documentaries — Connected and Immigration Nation — look to be fascinating explorations of topics that are especially relevant in 2020.

You’re on your own for the rest of the list this week.

Fair warning: August is going to be one of the stranger months Netflix has seen in recent years. Although Netflix made it clear that it banked tons of content for 2020, regardless of how the pandemic affected filming and post-production, the name brand shows and the movies with A-list talent appear to have dried up this month. That’s not to say that there aren’t some potential gems on the list below, I just don’t know what they are.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 2nd, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, August 2nd

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.



Monday, August 3rd

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.



Tuesday, August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.



Wednesday, August 5th

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.



Thursday, August 6th

The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.



Friday, August 7th

Saturday, August 8th

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Departures

Monday, August 3rd

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Friday, August 7th

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.