We’ve got some fantastic deals for you to check out to close the week, and the stars of the show are all rare opportunities to score best-selling coronavirus essentials that are almost never in stock these days. 3M KN95 face masks are somehow available right now at Amazon, and there’s an even rarer chance to pick up actual 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of airborne particles as opposed to around 95% for N95 and KN95 masks. The best-selling blue 3-ply coronavirus face masks on Amazon are down to a new all-time low price of just $0.44 each today, and super-popular MagiCare KN95 masks are $1.40 each instead of $3.50. Purell hand sanitizer refills are in stock at Amazon, best-selling Suave hand sanitizer is back in stock, and if you hurry you can pick up a case of 24 military-spec bottles of Purell. Finally, you have an extremely rare chance to pick up Lysol Disinfecting Wipes for $22.50 per 80-pack. That price sounds insane — and it is — but it’s actually about 50% less than they usually cost these days (just look at how much Clorox wipes are). If you’re in dire need, this might be your last chance in a while to get them for under $30. What a time to be alive.

Other top deals on Friday include the lowest prices ever for Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods 2, $15 off AirPods Pro, deep discounts on Blink XT2 home security cameras with 2-year battery life, the incredible $140 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid for $79.95, $5 off the Fire TV Stick and several killer Fire TV deals, a $66 Wellue pulse oximeter that can warn you of a possible coronavirus infection for just $22.99 with coupon code MNV6574I, an awesome one-day sale on Anker charging accessories, another one-day sale on the BossBody 2.0 home gym, and more. See all of today’s top deals below.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $21.95 ($0.44 / mask) Available from Amazon

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Bathroom and Kitchen Cleaning Wipes, Multi Purpose Scented Wipes (4 Pack) $89.99 Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

5pcs Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 type 9551 filter in US stock (NOT In the orig… “$30.00 Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $27.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $39.95 for 1 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $234.00 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $129.00 Available from Amazon

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year… $64.99 - $294.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W $79.95 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $139.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $229.99 Available from Amazon

Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

Wellue Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries & Lanyard for We… $22.99 From Amazon| Use code MNV6574I by 8/2

Up to 43% off Anker Wireless Accessories $12.99 - $44.79 Available from Amazon

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 by 1Loop - Full Portable Gym Workout Package, Includes 1 Set Of 2 Resista… $129.99 Available from Amazon

