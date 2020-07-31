When it comes to coronavirus essentials on Amazon right now, the big news is that Purell hand sanitizer is somehow in stock and it’s actually available for anyone to buy instead of just hospitals and government agencies. The best value you’ll find right now is the tabletop kit with 2 liters of Purell sanitizer for $79.95, and you can use it as a dispenser or to fill empty pump and squeeze bottles that you already have. Purell wipes and Lysol wipes are even in stock right now, though prices are severely inflated so you should only get them if you have an urgent need. If you want sanitizer from a top brand without overpaying, pick up a 6-pack of Suave hand sanitizer instead.

Of course, there’s another type of personal protective product that everyone needs right now, and we’ve got some great news for you on that front as well. Everyone knows that the number of new COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing in most US states right now, and doctors agree that we’ll have to keep wearing face masks for at least a year. By not wearing a face mask when you go out, you’re putting yourself and your family at risk unnecessarily. The good news is that prices have come down a lot lately, and there are also some new options that used to be available only to hospitals and government agencies.

Most of the time, you can get away with wearing a simple face covering like Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks. As long as you wear them whenever you’re outside your home and you also practice social distancing, these masks will do a fine job of protecting you and those around you. They also happen to be on sale right now at a new all-time low price of only 44¢ each thanks to a discount and a coupon on the Amazon page, so you really have no excuses.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50

In addition to those masks for everyday use, however, it is also good to have some face masks that offer better protection on hand. For higher-risk situations like taking public transportation or visiting a doctor’s office, however, it’s good to have added protection. MagiCare KN95 face masks are the most popular option among our readers, and they have been for quite a while. They’re on sale for just under $1.40 each right now, which is a phenomenal price when you consider 20-packs normally cost $70. Definitely grab a few packs to keep on hand before they sell out.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection

Those are all best-selling masks that should do a fine job, but another option just became available thanks to a mistake that someone made over at Amazon — that’s right, Amazon has 3M respirator masks available right now on its site for anyone and everyone to order. What’s more, they start at just $19.99 each, so you won’t pay insanely gouged prices like you will on eBay and elsewhere.

First, let’s cover the masks that will definitely sell out soon. You can pick up a 5-pack of 3M KN95 face masks right now for $30, and there are actual 3M N100 face masks in stock right now at Amazon. These are literally the best face masks you can buy — they filter 99.97% of airborne particles compared to about 95% with N95 and KN95 masks.

5pcs Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 type 9551

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator

As for reusable masks, 3M 6000 series face masks are among the best in the business. They’re made of high-quality materials that are impervious to germs and viruses, and they use replaceable filters. Some are rated P95, which means they filter at least 95% percent of tiny airborne particles like aerosolized coronavirus (they’re just like N95, but they also filter oil-based particles instead of just airborne particles). You can also get filters rated P100, which means they filter at least 99.97% of particles including particles in oils. Even though these masks are typically available on Amazon only to hospitals and government agencies, they’re not the kind of disposable N95 masks that hospital workers use. That means you’re not taking inventory away from healthcare workers, so you shouldn’t feel bad about buying these.

Large 3M 6300 respirator face masks and small 3M 6100 masks are both in stock right now at Amazon and ready to ship, as are medium 3M 6200 face masks. You’ll need filter attachments as well, and you can find plenty of great options for NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 particulate filters to go with them.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators

For filters, we’ve got tons of great NIOSH-approved options for you that are all ready to ship and will arrive at your home within a week. Many are made by 3M itself, and there are tons of other options right here on Amazon.

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters

The novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Again, most doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks outside our homes for at least a year. Face masks shouldn’t be reused more than a few times at most, so we’re going to need plenty of them in the months to come. Just take a look at the news and you’ll see that coronavirus cases are already climbing again all across the country. We’ve only barely just begun to reopen the economies in many states across the US, so face masks will be an ongoing need for the foreseeable future. Definitely pick up a few of these masks and enough filters to last you a while.

