Apple this year will release four new iPhone 12 models, include a low-end device with a 5.4-inch display.

Apple’s iPhone 12 will be the first smartphone from Apple to support 5G connectivity.

Apple’s iPhone 12 will likely be released in October or November due to various delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

While new iPhone models typically hit store shelves in September, design and development delays associated with the coronavirus might see Apple push back its iPhone 12 release until October or even November. The delay aside, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will bring a whole a lot to the table, and will arguably one of the most ambitious iPhone release cycles we’ve seen in years.

According to a number of credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this year will consist of four distinct models. Two of those models will sport “Pro” designations and will include 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch devices. The two lower-end iPhone models will reportedly include a 6.1-inch device and a 5.4-inch model.

While many folks will likely gravitate towards the iPhone 12 Pro models — which will likely boast next-gen camera technologies and perhaps 120Hz ProMotion displays — there’s a good chance the lower-end 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be particularly popular with consumers. As evidenced by the recent and successful release of the next-gen iPhone SE, there’s a big demand for compact iPhone models that are jam-packed with all of Apple’s latest technologies. Sure, a bigger display is nice, but many users simply prefer a device that they can use conveniently with one hand as opposed to two.

That said, MacRumors recently put together a series of images which provide us with a clearer idea of just how big the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be relative to existing iPhone models. If you currently have an iPhone 11, XS, or iPhone X, you can click on the appropriate link and the 5.4-inch iPhone will pop on your screen.

If you have an iPhone 11 Pro, XS, or X, for example, you can click here to see how the 5.4-inch iPhone stacks up against your current device. Put simply, the 5.4-inch iPhone will be impressively compact. If you’ve got a regular iPhone 11, an iPhone XR, or one of Apple’s recent Max models, head on over to MacRumors for the full 5.4-inch iPhone viewing experience.

For an additional perspective, this dummy mockup shows a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 situated between the original iPhone SE and an iPhone 7.

As to what type of features Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will bring to the table, we’ve seen reports indicating that the devices will have a smaller notch and improved Face ID functionality. Specifically, Face ID on the iPhone 12 will include a wider viewing angle which should make it easier to unlock the device from a variety of different angles. There are also indications that low-light photography on the iPhone 12 will be much improved. This is particularly intriguing given that low-light photography on the iPhone 11 is absolutely incredible.

Of course, the flagship feature on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G support. While 5G coverage early in the year was somewhat spotty, carriers have really improved their nationwide coverage in recent months. That said, it remains to be seen the extent to which consumers actually care about 5G and if it will help drive a monster refresh cycle. Recall, the coronavirus has severely dampened the nationwide economy and many consumers who might otherwise be interested in a new iPhone may not currently be in a position to spend upwards of $1,000 on an upgrade.