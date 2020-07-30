If you’re in search of the best home gym equipment that gives you a great workout without breaking the bank, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

This way, you can stop paying that pricey gym membership every month and get a workout ar home that’s just as good.

Even though gyms across the country are reopening right now, you would have to be insane to actually go to one and potentially work out in a massive cloud of coronavirus aerosols.

A person infected with COVID-19 doesn’t have to cough or sneeze on you in order for you to catch the horrible disease. Studies have shown time and time again that you can spread the novel coronavirus by singing or even just by speaking loudly, and you shed even more coronavirus particles by breathing heavily. With all that in mind, we’re not sure what kind of insane person would start going back to a gym again anytime soon to work out. All that heavy breathing and yelling combined with unavoidable close quarters is a recipe for disaster, but gyms in regions across the country are still reopening now that coronavirus lockdown are over.

Think working out in groups where everyone touches all the machines while huffing and puffing is a good idea? Okay, sure, then by all means go back to the gym. Let’s just hope that if you do catch COVID-19 as a result, you don’t get too sick and end up taking a hospital bed from someone who was being responsible and taking precautions.

Those of us who are sane, responsible citizens will continue to skip the gym for the foreseeable future. That said, skipping the gym doesn’t have to mean skipping workouts. If you think you can’t afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get a motorized treadmill for $279 or a mechanical treadmill for $148.98? Or how about an exercise bike for just $145.99?

Those deals and more are available right now in Amazon’s exercise and fitness section, and you’ll find five particularly great options down below.

Homlpope Folding Electric Treadmill

Powerful motor power-Enjoy a quiet workout with a powerful 2.0HP motor perfect for walking, jogging and running in the comfort of your own home, speed ranging between 1-12KM / h. The product contains: 1 x 2.0HP Folding Electric Treadmill 1 x English manual

High-definition LED eye protection display-Treadmill with high-definition LED eye protection display, a total of 12 kinds of running programs can be selected, and it also has a magnetic float safety lock.

Weeloloe 4-in-1 Mechanical Treadmill

Mechanical Treadmill: This is Mechanical Treadmill not an electric treadmill, no power. Maximum load: 200 kg / 440 lb.

4 in 1 Treadmill: Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups pannel, T-wisting machine and Draw Rope, can exercise the spine flexibly, exercise the waist muscles, and tighten the back muscles. Also, we send the Massage Wheels to massage your Sole muscle.

MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: This magnetic exercise bike has 8 levels of magnetic adjustable resistance. You can adjust the resistance of the static bike by twisting the knob, according to your exercise goal, so this exercise bike stationary is suitable for both fitness enthusiasts and general exercise. The magnetic flywheel of the stationary bike ensures a quiet and smooth riding experience.

STABLE X-SHARP DESIGN: A characteristic of this stationary bike is slim and exquisite while being very stable since the framework of this exercise bike adopts the x-shaped design of physics principles. What’s more, this upright exercise bike is not only stable but also stylish. You can ride freely and safely.

Huphoon Indoor Exercise Spinning Bicycle

HEALTH EDITOR’S CHOICE: More capacity than most other folding bikes. Very easy to get off and on the bike, providing a more effective and comfortable workout.

COUNTERBALANCED PEDALS: Weighted pedals designed to provide maximal foot support while offering ultimate control. This bike is equipped with adjustable foot straps to create the perfect fit for your feet.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer

RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance.

DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse.

