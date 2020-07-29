You have to load up on 3-layer face masks Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus masks for 50¢ each, and also on better masks like MagiCare KN95 masks for higher-risk situations.

Everyone needs to wear a mask at all times when outside of their homes, but some people find masks to be uncomfortable.

Good news: W found fantastic little accessories called Axayinc Mask Extenders that attach to any face mask to make it far more comfortable to wear for brief periods of time or extended periods.

The United States began reopening over a month ago and now new coronavirus case numbers skyrocketing as a result. That’s right, no other country has done as bad as the US when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and you would have to be absolutely nuts to go out right now without wearing a face mask. The CDC says it clear as day right at the top of the coronavirus section on its site: you MUST wear a protective face covering at all times when in public. That’s true whether you’re going to the supermarket or just taking a walk outside around your neighborhood. And what’s more, things aren’t going to change anytime soon. In fact, most doctors think we’ll need to keep wearing face masks outside our homes for at least another year.

For normal everyday activities like going out to pick up food or taking a walk, these best-selling 3-ply face masks are perfect. They’re the most popular face masks on Amazon’s entire site, and they cost just 50¢ each thanks to a coupon you can clip. You should also pick up top-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, such as riding on public transportation or visiting a doctor’s office. 20-packs are normally $70 but they’re on sale right now for less than $20!

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

There are so many different face masks you can use with different designs, but most of them have one thing in common: the elastic straps that go around your ears are uncomfortable or even painful. That’s especially true if you have to wear your mask for a long period of time. Thankfully, we found an awesome accessory that will make any mask so much more comfortable to wear.

Axayinc Mask Extenders are available right now on Amazon at a discounted price of just $6.99 per 10-pack, which means they’re only $0.70 each. These aren’t disposable like the face masks, mind you, so you can reuse them as many times as you want. These little extenders go behind your head and then the elastic straps on your mask clip to the extender instead of being placed behind your ears. They’re easily adjustable for the perfect fit, and they’re SO MUCH more comfortable than wearing a mask without one. Definitely give it a try.

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.99 Available from Amazon

Here are the key points from the product page on Amazon:

4 Gears adjustable anti-slip ear hook for a mask, ear protector special for Reducing the pain and pressure of long periods of time wearing a mask in the ear.

Suitable for various masks with two-point connection and adjustable to fit most people

Stylish design, lightweight, sterile, environmentally friendly PP flexible material.

Washable and durable – This headband is made of durable PP flexible material that can be repeatedly washed without bending, abrasion, curling, shedding, or other types of degradation.

Easy to clean – unlimited reuse non-allergic, fits perfectly to your head, maximum comfort wraparound Design, adjustable belt, tasteless, long life.

