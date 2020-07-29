Best Buy has some terrific deals available to shoppers today, including a half-off sale on a device that pretty much everyone out there desperately needs right now.

Here, we’ll show you the 10 best bargains available right now at Best Buy.

You had better get a move on because so many of the deals being shared today by the BGR Deals team are at risk of selling out.

Looking for even more hot deals today? Well, let’s head over to Best Buy, where you’ll find some of the best bargains we’ve seen all week at the nation’s top consumer electronics retailer. The list happens to include a half-off deal on something we all need right now: a Conair electric hair trimmer kit for just $19.99. If you’re tired of looking shaggy but you don’t want to go to a hair salon or barbershop and risk getting COVID-19, this is the deal for you. You can check out all of today’s top deals at Best Buy right here, and you’ll find out 10 favorites below.

Conair – Hair Trimmer

3 Guide Combs

Ensure even cutting at different lengths. Battery-powered

So you can shave or trim without cords getting in the way. Self-sharpening blades

Provide long-lasting sharpness.

Conair – Hair Trimmer: $19.99 (save $20)

Dynex™ – Paper Thin HDTV Antenna

Compatible with most HDTVs

For simple operation with your existing television. Receives VHF and UHF signals

To deliver HD channels without the need for a cable package. Up to 25-miles reception range

Ensures a clean, clear signal. Wall-mountable design

Enables simple installation. Ultra-thin construction

The ultra-thin size makes the antenna easy to place in your home. Black/white two-sided design

You can pick to use the white or black side to blend into your décor.

Dynex™ – Paper Thin HDTV Antenna: $9.99 (save $5)

Hey! Play! – Portable Tetherball Outdoor Game Set

Complete outdoor game set

Comes with a 30″ portable base, 96″ tall metal tubing, 72″ adjustable cord, 8″ standard tetherball, air pump, and three ground stakes. Portable design

Can be set up and stored with ease. Poles store easily in the bottom of the base for condensed storage. Durable construction

A refillable plastic base with metal tubing and three ground stakes ensure a secure mount to the ground, so it will stand up to the most aggressive play. Adjustable cord

Allows you to customize each game for age and size of players so kids and adults of all ages can play. Recommended minimum ages

Suitable for children ages 5 and up.

Hey! Play! – Portable Tetherball Outdoor Game Set: $99.99 (save $120)

Wakeman – Adult 300G Sleeping Bag

Two-season sleeping bag

Allows you to relax in a cabin or when camping and is ideal for almost any weather conditions. 190T polyester shell and cotton liner

Provide optimal comfort and ensure that warmth is sealed inside. 300g hollow fiber insulation

Enjoy warmth, lightness, and breathability. Temperature rating

This sleeping bag can be used with a temperature range down to 45°F. Comes with compression bag

Offers ease of carrying.

Wakeman – Adult 300G Sleeping Bag: $24.99 (save $25)

BlanQuil – 15 lb Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover

Weighted construction

Reduces tossing and turning throughout the night and improves sleep quality. Independent baffles

This BlanQuil blanket keeps eco-friendly glass beads distributed evenly across your body, which decreases anxiety and stress. 48″ x 74″ size

Fits your bed. Cooling chill removable cover

The ultra-breathable fabric wicks away moisture and actively absorbs body heat, making the cover noticeably cool to the touch. Easy-to-clean

This blanket cover is safe for occasional machine washing and drying. 15-lb. quilted weighted blanket with removable cover

Perfectly balanced for one user.

BlanQuil – 15 lb Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover: $174.70 (save $74.30)

Mount-It! – iPad Floor Stand with Document Holder

Compatible with most tablets

For wide-ranging use. Solid steel construction

Offers a durable design. 90° rotation

Allows either portrait or landscape viewing. Tilt design

With an adjustable tilt enables customizable, hands-free viewing of your device. Security lock

Lets you secure your device.

Mount-It! – iPad Floor Stand with Document Holder: $69.99 (save $15)

Cuisinart – Classic 15-Piece Knife Set

Knife set

Includes scissors, chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, santoku knife, and more. Stainless steel blades

Help ensure precise, accurate cuts. Storage block

Makes it easy to store the cutlery when not in use.

Cuisinart – Classic 15-Piece Knife Set: $74.99 (save $75)

Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle – PlayStation 4

The set includes Frostbite Outfit, Freezing Point Back Bling, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Cold Front Glider, and 1,000 V-Bucks The Deep Freeze set is redeemable in free game Fortnite Battle Royale only V-Bucks can be spent in both Battle Royale and Save the World. All game content is delivered via the redemption code If the digital items are already owned on an account, the account holder may instead redeem the code for a commensurate value of up to 3,000 V-Bucks

Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle – PlayStation 4: $19.99 (save $10)

GE – 450 Sq. Ft. Smart Portable Air Conditioner

Room Size

Delivers 12,000 ASHRAE BTUs (8,200 SACC) to cool MEDIUM rooms up to 450 sq ft Connected Convenience

Monitor, schedule and control your portable air conditioner while home or away with the GE Appliances Comfort app Connected Performance

Monitor your unit’s energy consumption with reports that show you how much energy you’ve used and help you maximize your savings 3-IN-1 Portable Air Conditioner

With built-in air conditioning, fan modes and dehumidifying capability for flexibile & optimal home comfort Auto Evaporation Technology

Evaporates the water under most room conditions with no bucket to empty Dehumidify

Dehumidify mode optimizes moisture removal with minimal cooling Digital Thermostat

Easy to operate controls with a digital thermostat 24 Hour Timer

24 Hour Timer – Set the timer for continous cool Remote Control

Easy to operate digital controls with remote control Install

Installation kit included Window Size

Single hose exhaust for double hung & sliding windows types. Fits windows 20″- 46″ wide, minimum height 4.8″

GE – 450 Sq. Ft. Smart Portable Air Conditioner: $399.99 (save $130)

Bella – Pro Series Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Coffeemaker

Brew up to 12 cups of your favorite beverage. Keep coffee hot and ready to serve

Included carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup. Ensure you don’t leave the coffeemaker on

Auto shut-off promotes safe operation. LCD display

Provides high visibility. Brew the perfect cup

Strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes. Brew Pause

Allows you to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess. Water-level window

Makes it easy to check the current level. Stainless steel finish

Creates a stylish appearance.

Bella – Pro Series Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker: $29.99 (save $50)