Nothing on Amazon right now is selling as fast as Jointown 3-ply coronavirus face masks and best-selling MagiCare N95 face masks, which are both in stock and on sale right now at all-time low prices.

Purell and other strong hand sanitizers are also somehow in stock right now, though we expect more sellouts soon.

Everyone can get in on that action, but there are some bargains that are only available to certain people.

Did you know Amazon has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that’s full of great deals that are only available to people who subscribe to Amazon Prime?

When it comes to popular products that our readers are really stocking up on, nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Amazon’s best-selling face masks and strong MedEx hand sanitizer with the same exact formulation as Purell. Best-selling MagiCare N95 face masks are also on sale at a new lower price under $1 each today, so it’s a good time to stock up. Of course, Amazon has great deals on nonessential products once again these days, after having shifted resources for several months. Most deals on nonessentials are available to everyone, but there are some great bargains that are restricted only to certain people.

You might not realize this, but there are always a bunch of great Amazon deals that are only available to Prime subscribers. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Do yourself a favor and bookmark this page right now: Just for Prime. That page on Amazon’s site is full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member.

Weighted Idea Premium Weighted Blanket

Weighted Idea Duvet Cover (Sold Separate) is Highly Recommended for the Aim of Easy Cleaning

GOOD SLEEP – Weighted blanket is engineered to be around 7-12% of your body weight can offer great all-natural sleep for adults and kids by offering the gentle feeling of being hugged in order to encourage deep and restful sleep. For new users, please choose 7% of body weight if you have the worries of being too heavy

SUBTLE SOFTNESS–Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket is made from a high-quality, super soft, and cozy 100% Natural Cotton. Cotton’s superior breathability makes weighted blankets ideal for bedding all year round

Weighted Idea Premium Weighted Blanket Calm 20 lbs Adult (60''x80'', 100% Natural Cotton, Grey)… $55.11 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amy Garden Cooling Weighted Blanket

The Inner Weighted Layer is Made of Polyester and Its Compartments Are Filled With Hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless Glass Beads Which Are Evenly Distributed in Each Compartment.

Imported

Size: 60″x80″, Weight about: 20lb, suitable Body weight: 160-250 lbs. Choose the blanket that weighs about 7%-15% of your body weight. Due to its weight, a twin, full or queen size weighted blanket is supposed to on the mattress and shouldn’t go over the edges of the bed.

Amy Garden Cooling Weighted Blanket (60x80 Inch, 20 lbs for 160-250 lbs Individual, Grey) | Adu… $66.59 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AstroAI Portable Air Compressor Pump

INCREASED SAFETY: Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions; prevent crashes, tire explosions, and premature tire wear; INTEGRATED IN-LINE FUSE prevents overloading the air compressor, making it safer for everyone to use. NOTE: Please ensure the current of your automobile cigarette lighter is from 10 to 15 amps to avoid automobile fuses from blowing

ADVANCED ACCURACY: Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1% of the pressure of your tire. No more guessing! The final inflation value will be 0. 5-1. 5 PSI higher than the preset value; When inflation is finished, it perfectly solves the problem of reduced pressure after removing the valve connector, thus making inflation more accurate

AstroAI Portable Air Compressor Pump, Digital Tire Inflator 12V DC Electric Gauge with Larger A… $34.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PestNot ULTRASONIC Pest Repeller

THE UPGRADED ULTRASONIC TRANSMITTER for DOUBLE IMPACT: More variation of wavelengths, higher impact electromagnetic ultrasonic frequencies with a new, improved design. ALL pests will be fleeing from your home! We have increased the ultrasonic frequencies’ intensity to create irritation for pests which drives them to flee from the area.

SAFE, EFFECTIVE, and NOISELESS SOLUTION: Plugged in to any standard household outlet, the ultrasonic frequency is inaudible to humans and pets, animal-friendly, and safe for children. It will not affect any household devices. It naturally drives pests out without harming them. When you see the blue LED working you can be confident that you are fully protected.

LARGE COVERAGE AREA of 1250 SQUARE FEET: Please note that ultrasonic waves cannot travel through walls. We recommend placing one in every room for maximum effect. Cluttered areas such as attics, basements, garages, and large storage areas may require more than one unit.

PestNot ULTRASONIC PEST Repeller Plug in - Pest Control (2019) Upgraded Electronic Repellent +… $22.45 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BearMoo Whetstone Premium 2-IN-1 Sharpening Stone

HIGH-QUALITY DOUBLE-SIDED KNIFE SHARPENING STONE: Coarse side 3000 grit can make edge very sharp, and edge reflects light well; Fine side 8000 grit is ideal for finishing and polishing the edge and perfect for light touch-ups to an already sharp. Edge is very near perfect.

HIGH-GRADE WHETSTONE ENSURE EFFECTIVE SHARPENING RESULTS: BearMoo sharpening stone is made from professional grade white corundum, corrosion-resistant, heat-resistant, edges and corners are clearly demarcated.

3000/8000 GRINDSTONE IS SUITABLE FOR MOST GRINDING OPERATIONS, such as kitchen knives, kitchen shears, pocket knife, Shun chef knife, porting knives, cutting class knife grinding, precision tool, garden tools, and art appliance, but EXCEPT serrated blades and ceramic knife etc.

BearMoo Whetstone Premium 2-IN-1 Sharpening Stone 3000/8000 Grit Waterstone Kit - Knife Sharpen… $20.69 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cuisinart FCT-10 French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set

Stainless 10-piece set

Tri-ply stainless steel

Stay-cool stainless handles

Lifetime warranty

Cuisinart FCT-10 French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set $359.00 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PARTU Air Purifier HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon Air Cleaner

★Ultra-silent Sleep Mode: Tired of annoying noise as air conditioner at night? Noise level of 25dB at speed one is almost equivalent to rustling leaves, a soothing and comfortable sleeping environment provided by PARTU air purifier.

★Verified HEPA Filter: The Air purifier targeting smokers, allergens, and pets, CADR approved HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and 2.5 PM such as allergies, smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odor, germs, mold, bacteria, and VOCs.

★7 Alternative Night Light: Soothing light without glaring brightness can help to fall asleep. Fix to the color according to your mood. If sensitive to the light, press the light button for 3 seconds to turn off.

PARTU Air Purifier HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon Air Cleaner for Home and Office, Removes 9… $63.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier

2-in-1 HUMIDIFIER AND DIFFUSER. Fill your room with your favorite essential oils, while enjoying the humidifier’s cool mist.

SMART MODE. Maintain a healthy humidity level automatically with a built-in intelligent sensor. You can manually adjust the moisturizing speed by choosing a low, medium, or high setting.

TOP FILL HUMIDIFIER. Refilling has never been easier, simply pour water in the small insert at the top of the unit. To clean a humidifier, remove the lid and wipe the empty tank with a wet cloth.

GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom & Essential Oil Diffuser - Smart Aroma Ultra… $46.94 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Microfiber Mop

Professional quality Floor mop, Handle Adjustable length from 31″ to 54″, to save your time, very helpful for cleaning the home or office. Get your hardwood, laminate, tile, stone and concrete floors clean in high Efficiency with less effort

Drop the pad on the floor and stick it to the mop with its easy-locking which keeps the mop pads in place. Leave your hands free. Great for cleaning contract companies and housekeepers who need to get through their cleaning jobs quickly and hassle-free

Wet Mop 18 Microfiber Mop Dry Mop For Home Bathroom Hardwood Laminate Cleaning 4 Microfiber Pad… $24.28 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rustic Torched Wood Breakfast Serving Tray

RUSTIC SERVING TRAY: 16.5-inch wooden serving tray and accent platter in rustic weathered torched wood finish.

VERSATILE & STYLISH: Perfect for decorative items on your ottoman or coffee table and great for serving drinks and appetizers as well.

Rustic Torched Wood Breakfast Serving Tray & Coffee Table Accent Platter with Cutout Handles, B… $22.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.