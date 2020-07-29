We’ve got some truly rare opportunities to pick up some coronavirus essentials that are almost never in stock. First up, you can get bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell for just $17.73 each. If you prefer Purell, refill kits with 2 liters of Purell are down to around $1 per ounce, which is a good price these days. Wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer is back in stock as well, but not for long. 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of microscopic particles vs. 95% for N95 masks are in stock again but pricey, and you have an extremely rare opportunity to buy actual Lysol Disinfectant Spray, though prices are severely inflated so it’s for people with urgent needs only. Finally, best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $3.50 each are down to an all-time low of $0.95 per mask today, and Jointown 3-ply face masks that fly off the shelves are $0.50 each when you clip the Amazon coupon.

Other top daily deals on Wednesday include the lowest price of all time for Apple AirPods 2, reusable antimicrobial face masks for $0.62 each, a 10-pack of face mask extenders on sale for just $6.99, $30 off the ultimate Raspberry Pi 4 Model B starter kit with 11 accessories, a one-day sale on a top-rated Smugdesk office chair, Under Armour men’s polos at low prices today only, a surprise sale on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, a 33-foot smart LED light strip for only $33.99, 15% or more off wonderfully comfy bed sheets, and five exclusive deals for Prime members only like a best-selling $75 weighted blanket for just $55 and 20% off a top-rated HEPA air purifier. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $17.73 Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $75 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 25oz (2X12.5oz) $49.99 Available from Amazon

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $199.99 ($19.99 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) $30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.99 Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $129.00 Available from Amazon

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit with 32GB Micro SD Card Preloaded Noobs, Black Case, Hea… $69.98 Available from Amazon

Smugdesk Mid-Back Big Ergonomic Office Lumbar Support Mesh Computer Desk Task Chair with Armres… $43.99 Available from Amazon

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Polo, Light Grey/White, XS $22.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Govee 32.8ft LED Strip Lights Works with Alexa Google Home, Wireless Smart App Control RGB Ligh… $33.99 Available from Amazon

Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets Set Today! On Amazon Softest Bedding 1800 Series Platinum Collection-10… $22.86 Available from Amazon

Special discounts only for Prime members

Weighted Idea Premium Weighted Blanket Calm 20 lbs Adult (60''x80'', 100% Natural Cotton, Grey)… $55.11 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

AstroAI Portable Air Compressor Pump, Digital Tire Inflator 12V DC Electric Gauge with Larger A… $34.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

PARTU Air Purifier HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon Air Cleaner for Home and Office, Removes 9… $63.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Wet Mop 18 Microfiber Mop Dry Mop For Home Bathroom Hardwood Laminate Cleaning 4 Microfiber Pad… $24.28 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

PestNot ULTRASONIC PEST Repeller Plug in - Pest Control (2019) Upgraded Electronic Repellent +… $22.45 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

