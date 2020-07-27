You’re in store for some serious surprises today on Amazon, which somehow has Purell hand sanitizer, Suave hand sanitizer that’s just as popular, and Purell sanitizing wipes all in stock right now, though prices are inflated so they’re only for people with urgent needs.

Those are all must-have products right now, but there’s another essential out there that everyone needs as well.

If you want to kill bacteria and viruses on your smartphone and other small objects like your face masks, you’ll need a UV sanitizer box that does a great job in just a few minutes.

Purell hand sanitizer, Suave hand sanitizer that’s just as popular, and Purell sanitizing wipes are all essentials that you need to have on hand so you can disinfect surfaces. That said, they’re definitely not the only sanitizing products you need.

It doesn’t matter what kind of face covering you use. Regardless of whether it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling 50¢ coronavirus face masks or a thicker covering like popular MagiCare KN95 face masks or 3M N100 face masks, you know that these masks are all disposable. That said, prices are very high right now because we’re in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That means people really want to get their money’s worth, so many people want to reuse their face masks at least a few times before disposing of them.

Infectious traces of the novel coronavirus can survive on a face mask for up to seven days according to some studies, so it’s crucial that you sanitize any mask before reusing it. Needless to say, however, you obviously shouldn’t wash a mask like an N95 or a KN95 face mask with soap and water. Instead, you can use a UV sanitizing box — and there are several popular options in stock right now on Amazon if you hurry.

The first model available right now is the Coral UV Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer with HEPA Filtration, which is on sale for $189.00. It has a nice large inner compartment to fit even the biggest smartphones out there, and it’s one of the most affordable options on Amazon.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 – Effortlessly eliminate 𝟵𝟵.𝟵% of harmful germs in 10 minutes. Two UV-C lights provide double sterilization strength than regular UV sterilizer. Coral UV has undergone 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 lab testing to eliminate E. Coli, Salmonella, Staph and 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 more !

𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧-𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗥𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗔𝗕 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 – Dries your items with warm temperature in just 𝟰𝟬 – 𝟳𝟬 minutes, safe for plastics, glass or silicone. Independent lab testing confirms it is free from lead and phthalate. For household use only.

Another great option that fits lots more inside at a time is the StateRiver Disinfecting cabinet, which is $10 off right now at Amazon. It has great reviews as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wave-length of uιtra-vio-lεt: 220-250nm.

Used for all kinds of small tools: Phone, Toothbrush, Baby Bοttles, Towels, Nails, Baber, and Salon equipment.

Kill 99% of gεrms.

You should also check out the TOPQSC UV Sterilizer Cabinet, which uses UV light and ozone like the first model we mentioned above.

Sterilizing Principle: It mainly uses UV rays to keep things sanitary and bacteria-free, and the cabinet at a consistent temperature. High Tech Ozone, UV sterilizer, Safe and efficient, without requiring other additives to achieve fast and quiet sterilization and disinfection.

High Quality: Stainless steel construction Led Display inside, durable and resistant to rust; Upgraded LED display, you can set time as you like. Adjustable Time to assure your Needs for Sterilizing.

If you want something smaller and less expensive, you can check out the Cahot Portable UV Sanitizer that’s in stock right now for $69.99.

COMPLETE SANTZATION – The upgraded sanitizer box equipped with 8 true LED U-V-C lamps, which can help eliminate 99% of invisible hazards in just 3 minutes, allowing you to disinfect your daily gadgets in an easy way. NOTE: We ship via USPS to make sure you can get it fast!

PERFECT SIZE TO FIT ALL – Larger and deeper design for cell phones up to 6.5 inches (Fits iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Note10, or similar size cell phones). Now you don’t need to remove the phone case before using it. Inner Dimension: 7.4*3.5*2 inch. Make sure you measure the size before purchase.

And finally, you can always get the handheld Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand or the compact Warrior Wand so you can disinfect practically anything, no matter where you are.

Naturally eliminates germs that cause colds, infections, asthma and allergic reactions

Destroyed over 99.9% of E. coli in laboratory tests

Chemical-free

Odorless

