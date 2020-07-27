Mattresses and bed frames have gotten so much more affordable in recent years, but many top options are still rather expensive.

If cost has been prohibiting you from buying a new mattress even though you know how important it is for the quality of sleep you get, we have great news.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find wildly popular Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses on sale right now starting at just $99.99.

Memory foam mattresses are fantastic because they’re supportive and affordable. On top of that, they couldn’t be easier to set up since you can have one delivered in a manageable box with the compressed mattress inside. But then you have innerspring mattresses, which many people prefer because they have a much different feel and some bounce to them. As you may or may not already be aware, there are also hybrid mattresses that combine the best of both worlds, with memory foam layers on top and innerspring coils beneath them. What you might not know, however, is that you can get one of the best-rated hybrid mattresses out there for much less than you think.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, plus another 5,000 4-star ratings. In other words, people absolutely love this great mattress. People regularly discuss how supportive the mattress is in reviews, as well as the great quality and the fact that it helps relieve back pain. The main attraction is the price, however, which starts at a shockingly low $99.99 for a twin. Size up to a queen mattress for just $179.99 right now thanks to a discount, or jump up to the king for $199.99. You’re not going to find a better value anywhere.

Here’s some of the key info supplied by Linenspa on the Amazon product page:

8 Inch hybrid mattress combine hypoallergenic memory foam with the traditional support of an innerspring mattress for a medium-firm feel perfect for kids rooms, guest beds, or an affordable low-profile option

A plush layer of memory foam helps align the spine to minimize pressure points for increased comfort

Finished with a cozy knit cover, this mattress is compressed as a bed in a box for convenient delivery and setup

Available in a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, or a plush 12-inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

Packaging process may leave small brown flecks called carbons in the mattress packaging; These carbons are harmless pieces of plastic and will not stick to your mattress; 10-year limited warranty

