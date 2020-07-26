An Amazon shipping box with Prime Day labeling. Image source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Maren Estrada
July 26th, 2020 at 7:47 AM

We’ve got 10 terrific daily deals to share with you on Sunday, and the star of the show is without question a sale that slashes best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks to a new all-time low price of just $0.85 per mask. Once they’re sold out at that price, there are still other sellers who have them for around $1.10 each so it’s a great day to stock up. And as an added bonus, people who want the best possible protection can pick up actual 3M N100 face masks right now on Amazon, and it’s so rare to find them in stock. As a reminder, N100 face masks filter at least 99.97% of tiny airborne particles like viruses, as opposed to at least 95% for N95 masks and KN95 masks.

Other top deals on Sunday include best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks for everyday use at just $0.50 per mask, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer back in stock (bonus: you can also pick up 12-packs of Purell and huge 2-liter pump bottles of Purell if you hurry), a one-day blowout sale on True Luxury 1,000-thread-count bed sheets, 15% off a pair of Kasa smart plugs, up to 28% off Blink wireless security camera systems with 2-year battery life, a $90 Echo Show 5 for just $20 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3, a stunning all-new Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV for only $299.99, the lowest price of all time on class-leading Bose 700 ANC headphones, and a huge sale with tons of discounts on Nintendo Switch games including digital downloads. You can find all of today’s top deals down below.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj…
$16.95 ($0.85 / mask)
$16.95 ($0.85 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)
$24.99 ($0.50 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6
$26.94 for 6 bottles
$26.94 for 6 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, 4-Pc King White Sheet Set, Singl…
$20.99 - $115.49
$20.99 - $115.49
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link,Smart Home WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo&Google Home, No Hub Re…
$16.99
$16.99
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year…
$64.99 - $284.99
$64.99 - $284.99
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5
$219.99
$219.99
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2…
$299.99
$299.99
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black
$299.00 - $339.00
$299.00 - $339.00
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Up to 75% off Nintendo Switch Games
$9.99+
$9.99+
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

