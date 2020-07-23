- Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is now official following our sneak peek earlier this month, and there is a ton of hotly anticipated new content in store for subscribers.
- Highlights include the new high-octane thriller Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lucifer season 5.
- Here, we run through the entire release schedule of Netflix’s original movies and shows for the month of August.
August is set to be an extremely busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month. You can see the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage, but plenty of people out there are concerned mainly with the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. Those people won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix is planning a whopping 60 different original releases over the course of the month.
There’s plenty to get excited about on Netflix in August 2020, but the highest-profile original release has to be Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. Then again, Lucifer season 5 is set to arrive on August 21st, and that’s obviously going to be huge as well.
Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? The full Netflix August 2020 releases list can be found below, and we’ve included links when available so you can go check out the trailers.
Streaming August 1st
- Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 2nd
- Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 4th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 5th
- Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 6th
- The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 7th
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Work It — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 10th
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 11th
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 12th
- (Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 14th
- 3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
- Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 15th
- Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 17th
- Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
- Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 19th
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
- DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 20th
- Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 21st
- Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
- Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 25th
- Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 26th
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 27th
- Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 28th
- All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM