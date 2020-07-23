By Zach Epstein
July 23rd, 2020 at 9:08 AM
  • Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is now official following our sneak peek earlier this month, and there is a ton of hotly anticipated new content in store for subscribers.
  • Highlights include the new high-octane thriller Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lucifer season 5.
  • Here, we run through the entire release schedule of Netflix’s original movies and shows for the month of August.

If money is very tight right now and you’re looking for ways to save, you should definitely consider canceling your subscription services — including Netflix — and checking out these 10 awesome streaming alternatives that are all completely free. Unemployment is still sky-high in the US due to our mind-bogglingly awful response to the novel coronavirus, so it’s totally understandable if you’re looking to cut costs a bit. You can always restart your Netflix subscription anytime you like, of course. And when you do, you’ll have plenty of fantastic new original shows and movies just waiting to be streamed.

August is set to be an extremely busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog over the course of the month. You can see the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage, but plenty of people out there are concerned mainly with the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. Those people won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix is planning a whopping 60 different original releases over the course of the month.

There’s plenty to get excited about on Netflix in August 2020, but the highest-profile original release has to be Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. Then again, Lucifer season 5 is set to arrive on August 21st, and that’s obviously going to be huge as well.

Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? The full Netflix August 2020 releases list can be found below, and we’ve included links when available so you can go check out the trailers.

AMAZON'S TOP DEALS: Sorry, but these 10 awesome Amazon deals are only for Prime members

Streaming August 1st

Streaming August 2nd

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 7th

Streaming August 10th

  • GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 14th

Streaming August 15th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 21st

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

Streaming August 28th

Tags:
Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.