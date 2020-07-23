- Netflix just released its full release schedule for August 2020 and we covered the entire thing on Wednesday.
- We also focused in on all the new Netflix original content set to premiere next month, with a whopping 60 different original movies and series set to debut in August.
- It’s not all good news though, because Netflix is also losing a ton of great content next month — we’ll cover everything you need to watch before it’s gone right here.
August is set to be a very big month for Netflix with more than 100 additions lined up for the company’s ever-expanding content catalog. That includes an impressive 60 different Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of various series. There’s plenty to be excited about, but the highlights are definitely Lucifer season 5 and the new action-thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can see all that and more in our earlier coverage.
Of course, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. While there’s definitely a ton of great new content coming to the platform in August, there are also plenty of great movies and shows that are scheduled to depart over the course of the month. The losses start right away on August 1st and there are a few scattered throughout the month. But the biggest blow comes on August 31st when Netflix is scheduled to lose 25 different movies including some truly terrific films that you’ll definitely want to watch before they disappear. Examples are the first two Bad Boys movies, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire, Karate Kid I-III, and V for Vendetta.
Below, you’ll find the complete list of all the movies and series leaving Netflix’s catalog in August 2020. Make note, and be sure to rewatch all your favorites before they vanish.
Leaving August 1st
- Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3rd
- Love
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7th
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
Leaving August 14th
- Adventures in Public School
- Being AP
- Goon
Leaving August 18th
- The Incident
Leaving August 19th
- Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20th
- Bad Rap
Leaving August 21st
- Just Go With It
Leaving August 23rd
- Fanatic
Leaving August 25th
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28th
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31st
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Candyman
- Child’s Play
- Clueless
- Failure to Launch
- Get Him to the Greek
- Groundhog Day
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Jerry Maguire
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Lake House
- Life as We Know It
- Murder Party
- Observe and Report
- One Day
- Public Enemies
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Daze
- Tootsie
- United 93
- V for Vendetta
- Valentine’s Day