Netflix just released its full release schedule for August 2020 and we covered the entire thing on Wednesday.

We also focused in on all the new Netflix original content set to premiere next month, with a whopping 60 different original movies and series set to debut in August.

It’s not all good news though, because Netflix is also losing a ton of great content next month — we’ll cover everything you need to watch before it’s gone right here.

August is set to be a very big month for Netflix with more than 100 additions lined up for the company’s ever-expanding content catalog. That includes an impressive 60 different Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of various series. There’s plenty to be excited about, but the highlights are definitely Lucifer season 5 and the new action-thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can see all that and more in our earlier coverage.

Of course, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. While there’s definitely a ton of great new content coming to the platform in August, there are also plenty of great movies and shows that are scheduled to depart over the course of the month. The losses start right away on August 1st and there are a few scattered throughout the month. But the biggest blow comes on August 31st when Netflix is scheduled to lose 25 different movies including some truly terrific films that you’ll definitely want to watch before they disappear. Examples are the first two Bad Boys movies, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire, Karate Kid I-III, and V for Vendetta.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of all the movies and series leaving Netflix’s catalog in August 2020. Make note, and be sure to rewatch all your favorites before they vanish.

Leaving August 1st

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18th

The Incident

Leaving August 19th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd

Fanatic

Leaving August 25th

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31st

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day