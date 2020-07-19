National Ice Cream Day 2020 is upon us — you’ve probably never heard of it, but all you need to know is you can score some great deals on ice cream today, and even a few freebies.

Here, we’ll show you all the best deals you can find at ice cream shops and restaurant chains across the country.

There’s not a whole lot going on right now to distract us from the novel coronavirus pandemic that is currently wreaking havoc across the United States. An unprecedented lack of leadership and unfathomable blunders from the current administration have sent new COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the US while most other regions have already managed to slow the spread of the potentially deadly disease. It’s a nightmare and it’s not going to get better anytime soon, but hopefully a great deal on some delicious ice cream will help distract you for at least a short while.

July 19th is National Ice Cream Day 2020, a made-up holiday of unimportant origins. All you need to know is that instead of having an obligation to buy someone a gift, which is the case with most holidays, this holiday lets you score sweet deals on sweet frozen treats.

As is the case with all of these new annual holidays, Offers.com rounded up all the best deals being offered by nationwide chains. Most get you discounts on ice cream and other frozen desserts, but there are also a few freebies to be found. Check out all the great deals below, and be sure to also call your favorite local privately-owned ice cream shops because they might have some great deals available too.

Alden’s: Available at over 10,000 stores across the U.S., Alden’s Organic ice cream products are $1 cheaper through Aug. 12, 2020. Just snag their free coupon and head to your local store to redeem.

Amy’s Ice Creams: If you live in Austin, Texas—where it is dang hot right now, by the way—you are in luck. Amy’s is offering free delivery on all orders over $25, but only in Austin (sorry Houston and San Antonio). Don’t live in Texas? No problem! Amy’s ships, and offers free shipping on orders over $100.

Baskin-Robbins: At Baskin-Robbins, they don’t show preference to just one day; they celebrate for the entire month of July. Place an order of at least $15 through DoorDash and receive a FREE regular scoop of ice cream. Or enjoy your favorite ice cream, sundae, cake, pies, or cones delivered to you through DoorDash absolutely FREE with a purchase of $15 or more.

Big Gay Ice Cream: As we all know, small businesses need love and support now more than ever. Big Gay Ice Cream just reopened their Upper West Side and 85th and Columbus shops and is looking forward to reopening more soon. Let’s help them get back on their feet by tagging them on Instagram, or stopping in to say “Hi” on National Ice Cream Day.

Brusters: If you want to get in on the double points bonus Bruster’s is offering for National Ice Cream Day, sign up for their Sweet Rewards Loyalty Program. They’ll give you a $3 reward just for signing up. And then, for every $1 you spend, you earn a point. For every 50 points accumulated, you’ll receive a $5 reward.

Carvel: Wednesdays are the best days of the week at Carvel where they celebrate BOGO Sundaes. Buy a classic soft ice cream sundae on Wednesday (July 15, perhaps?), and you will get another for FREE. That’s two sundaes for the price of one.

Cheesecake Factory: National Ice Cream Day is the perfect time to discover that the Cheesecake Factory makes ice cream. Not only that—they sell it in stores. Check out the freezer section of your local Target or Walmart to experience one of their seven flavors, including the original, of course.

Coconut Bliss: To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Coconut Bliss, the plant-based ice cream company, is offering an impressive 15% off your total online order through the weekend, from July 17 through July 19. Use the discount code BLISSDAY 15. And be sure to check out their Instagram account and enter to win a year’s supply of Coconut Bliss ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery: Join the Cold Stone Club and receive a BOGO FREE Creation™ loaded to your account, 25 bonus points, and exclusive members-only offers. With the Cold Stone Club rewards program, when you spend $1, you earn a point. For every 50 points accumulated, you’ll receive a $5 reward, redeemable on an in-store purchase of $5 or more.

Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream: The ice cream and frozen dessert brand created in 2009 by two gay women has yet to reopen their shop, but you can still find their unique brand of thoughtfully crafted, high-quality desserts in a variety of stores including Gelson’s Markets, Raley’s and Central Market. Coolhaus will ship you their deliciousness and include the ground shipping charge for most addresses. In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, they will be giving away one-free-item coupons, redeemable at all Publix Grocery Stores. There will be 20,000 coupons available (first come first serve) to be downloaded on July 18 & 19.

Creamistry: Although they have yet to announce a special National Ice Cream Day deal, if you subscribe to their mailing list, you’ll receive 10% off your next order, exclusive offers and the latest news from Creamistry.

Cumberland Farms: The convenience and coffee retailer with almost 600 locations is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream Just text the word SCOOPS to 64827 to receive your discount.

Dairy Queen Available one day only, get $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) on Sunday, July 19. This offer includes the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone or classic Chocolate Dipped Cone and is redeemable through the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Dippin’ Dots: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, hop over to either the Instagram or Facebook account of Dippin Dots for a chance to win a year’s supply of Dippin’ Dots. The winner will be announced on July 19.

Friendly’s: The family-friendly restaurant, known for its diner-style dishes and 22 ice cream flavors, has a fabulous loyalty program. Join the Friendly’s BFF Club and get 25% off your next visit. And as a BFF member, on July 18, in celebration of their anniversary, get the regularly priced $4 ice cream cone for just $.0.85, all weekend long.

Graeter’s: Creating French Pot Ice Cream since 1870 is worth a little brain freeze and, of course, a special edition flavor. Try Graeter’s Birthday Cake Ice Cream, and while you’re at it, enter their annual coloring contest. Submit your entry by July 31 for a chance to win prizes (learn more on their Facebook page).

GODIVA: The best way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day is with GODIVA soft serve ice cream! At reopened GODIVA boutiques and cafes nationwide, soft serve and sundaes will be Buy One-Get One 50% off on Sunday, July 19. Download their new app to find out if your local boutique or café is open and order online for curbside pickup or delivery.

Marble Slab Creamery: Ice cream simply should not be eaten alone. And Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream know this. At both Marble Slab and MaggieMoo’s, you can get a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone Sunday through Thursday.

PetSmart: On National Ice Cream Day, PetSmart has the tradition of sharing free ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotels. Wanting to continue that tradition in some way this year, they are offering a variety of pooch-friendly ice cream treats on sale, and if you order online you’ll enjoy free shipping for orders over $49.

Ripple: The plant-based food company, Ripple, wants to help vegans celebrate National Ice Cream Month. Buy a 4-pack or 6-pack of Ripple Frozen Dessert and get the second 50% off!. Check out their online store and take advantage of this sumptuous deal before July comes to an end.

Sonic: Pay half-price for the Oreo Blast when you order through the Sonic App.

Steak ’n Shake: Download the Steak ’n Shake App, become a member of their loyalty program, and receive a FREE shake.

Stewart’s Shops: On Sunday, July 19, in honor of National Ice Cream Day, Stewart’s Shops is inviting you to make your own sundae for just $1.99 plus tax. If you live in, or are visiting, New York or southern Vermont, make sure to stop by one of their 335 shops and test your sundae-making skills.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream: Sub Zero Celebrates its 15th anniversary, just one day before National Ice Cream Day. So, on July 18, to honor both the amazingness of nitrogen ice cream and a spectacular holiday, customers can grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for FREE, at all 50 locations, while supplies last.

Yogurtland: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Yogurtland will be offering double the points for Real Rewards members for every takeout order! Find flavors like Orange Blossom White Peach Light Ice Cream, Rocket Pop Sorbet, and more!