Netflix hasn’t officially announced its August 2020 release schedule yet, but we’ve got a sneak peek for you that you’ll definitely want to check out.

24 different movies and shows have already been confirmed for release next month, and we’ll run through the full list for you.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the US, you should plan to spend as much time as possible at home enjoying all of Netflix’s latest releases.

July is a huge month for Netflix. Everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment company has a whopping 60 different original movies and shows that debut over the course of July. That doesn’t even include all the great content from third-party studios set to hit Netflix’s catalog this month. Highlights that have already been released in the first half of the month include Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the debut season of the fantasy action series Warrior Nun, part 2 of the final season of Cable Girls, the new hit show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and the new Charlize Theron movie The Old Guard that shot up Netflix’s charts as soon as it was released. There’s also plenty more on the way from Netflix in the second half of the month, like the first season of the new fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford, as well as season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Then, on top of all that, a total of 86 different Netflix original movies and movies from other studios are coming to Netflix in July, and most of them have already been released.

You’ve got plenty of great content to check out right now, and you should make sure you get through as much as you can because August is already shaping up to be another busy month. Netflix hasn’t yet announced its official calendar of releases for the month of August, but we’ve got a special sneak peek for you containing 24 different movies and series that are all confirmed to be coming to Netflix next month.

Netflix might not have made its official announcement yet for the month of August, but it has confirmed some upcoming titles here and there. Highlights include Killing Hasselhoff, which was supposed to be added on July 1st but was delayed to August 1st, and season 4 of the anime show The Seven Deadly Sins on August 6th. The new high-profile twist-on-a-superhero-movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback debuts on August 14th. Then on August 21st, Netflix will release part 1 of Lucifer season 5, which tons of people are obviously looking forward to.

You’ll find all that and more below in our sneak peek of 24 different movies and shows coming to Netflix in August 2020.

August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020)

Toradora! (Season 1)

August 4th

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020)

August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4)

The Rain (Season 3)

August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020)

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3)

Selling Sunset (Season 3)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020)

The New Legends of Monkey

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series)

Word Party Songs (Season 1)

Work It (2020)

August 10th

The Big Show Show (Special Episode)

August 14th

Project Power (2020)

The Great Heist (Season 1)

August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020)

August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

August 28th

Unknown Origins (2020)