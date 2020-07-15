Tax Day 2020 generally isn’t thought of as a happy day, but we’ve got some news that might help take the edge off.

Now that you’re done filing your taxes and paying any money that you might owe the federal or state governments, it’s time to check out all the great freebies and discounts being offered by restaurant chains for Tax Day 2020.

Tax Day is generally a pretty big bummer, especially because there’s no way to win. If you owe money to the federal government or to your state, you’re bummed that you have to cut a check. And if you’re due a tax refund, that’s also bad news. Getting a chunk of cash might seem like a good thing, but it actually means that you overpaid your taxes last year. In other words, the government has been making easy money by earning interest on your overpayment, interest that you should’ve been earning by keeping that money in a bank account or investing it.

Whatever the case, we’ve got a great way for you to forget about all the pain brought about by taxes and enjoy yourself a bit instead. Why not take advantage of some of the great deals that restaurants across the US are offering for Tax Day 2020?

Offers.com rounded up all the hottest freebies and discounts from nationwide restaurant chains this year, and you’ll find them all listed down below. Forget about taxes and definitely take advantage while you can.

Bar Louie: Tax Day falls on a Wednesday, so you’ll want to take advantage of Bar Louie’s Buy One Get One FREE Boneless Wings, which are available every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Available to order online or call ahead for pickup.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Take advantage of another Wednesday special on July 15, at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse where you can get their $10 Loaded Burger, available only on Wednesdays. Choose from four over-the-top burgers.

Black Angus: Enjoy having your Tax Day meal delivered to your door. Black Angus is offering FREE delivery through July 15. For Postmates and DoorDash, delivery is free on orders of $15 or more. For UberEats, spend $25 or more and don’t pay for delivery.

Boston Market: Rotisserie Prime Rib is back and available only Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m. and on Sundays starting at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Although they stopped selling Prime Rib for a time, it is back on the menu on a limited basis—just in time to celebrate Tax Day.

Dunkin’: Administering an invigorating perk, Dunkin’ has launched two new Refreshers iced beverages and is pricing them at just $2. The Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit flavored Refreshers, are $2 for a medium-size at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through July 28.

El Torito Mexican Restaurant: Sure to take your mind off having to file those taxes, El Torito is giving us several ways to celebrate. Take advantage of margarita pitchers that serve 4 for $25, $2 bottles of beer, wine starting at $15, or a 6-pack of beer for $9.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Throw a Tax Day party with the help of Einstein Bros. Catering. Spend $150 and get a $10 Amazon gift card. Spend $200 and receive a $20 gift card, or have the whole crew over, spend $500 and get a $50 gift card. For pick up or delivery by August 30.

Fazoli’s: Available for a limited time only, Fazoli’s is serving up variety and value with its newest 5 under $5 promotion. From classic Italian favorites to delectable new baked dishes, there’s something for everyone, all for less than $5. Enjoy a choice from five delicious dishes with the brand’s famous fresh breadsticks, all under $5.

Glory Days Grill: Take advantage of the special place July 15 lands on the weekly calendar: Wednesday. At Glory Days Grill, every Wednesday at select locations you’ll find half-off wine bottles and $6.99 shrimp. Seems to us like a glorious way to say goodbye to those tax returns.

Hickory Tavern: Also in celebration of Wednesday being Tax Day, head to Hickory Tavern where every Wednesday is Wing Wednesday. Enjoy $0.75 wings and a half-price bottle of premium wine.

KFC: Since filing your taxes and comfort food go hand-in-hand, why not take advantage of KFC’s $30 Fill Up? A take on their popular​​ $20 Fill Up®​ but with 12 tenders (or eight additional pieces of chicken on the bone) for only $10 more. Each meal comes complete with a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy. Plenty of food for tonight and tomorrow!

Olive Garden: Finishing those returns deserves a toast! Enjoy $15 bottles of wine at Olive Garden, available for car side pickup or in-restaurant at select locations. Choose from Confetti Pink Moscato Blend (a wine currently only available at Olive Garden, made specifically for its guests), Roscato Rosso Dolce, or Moscato Primo Amore.

Quiznos: Reward the entire family on Tax Day at Quiznos with 4 Meals for $40. Get four 8-inch subs, four chips, four cookies, and four bottled drinks for $40.

TooJay’s Deli: As the summer season is in full swing, TooJay’s Deli is helping families save some money with a special Kids Eat Free deal from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 31. Children age 12 and under may order one free meal from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites with each paid adult entrée.

Yard House: This Tax Day, treat yourself to Wine Wednesdays at Yard House. Enjoy half-off bottles of wine, with varieties of whites, reds, rosé, and sparkling, along with specially chosen $5 glasses at certain locations. Visit during Happy Hour to enjoy exclusive appetizers and all pizzas at half price, and $2 off draft beer, spirits, and cocktails, at select locations.